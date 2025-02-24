Chitkara University Successfully Organised the 3rd Edition of Chitkara Lit Fest

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 24: Chitkara University proudly hosted the third edition of the Chitkara Lit Fest from February 20th to 22nd, 2025, bringing together an extraordinary confluence of literary minds, storytellers, and thought leaders. In just three years since its inception, the festival has gained significant recognition in the region, emerging as a pillar of intellectual discourse, creative expression, and cultural celebration.

Spanning three dynamic days across Chitkara University's Himachal Pradesh and Punjab campuses, culminating in a grand finale at Chitkara International School, the festival featured an impressive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, book signings, and engaging performances. The bustling outdoor areas added to the festival's immersive experience, with vibrant stalls, interactive sessions, and students actively participating in a variety of literary and creative activities.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the impact of the festival, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, shared, "Chitkara Lit Fest has become a platform where ideas take flight, stories find new meaning, and literature becomes a powerful force of connection and inspiration. Seeing the enthusiasm of students, faculty, and the literary community reaffirms our commitment to fostering dialogue, creativity, and intellectual exchange. The Chitkara Lit Fest has become a vital space for intellectual exchange and artistic expression. It is heartening to see such an enthusiastic response from students, educators, and literary stalwarts alike. This festival is more than just a gathering of great minds; it is a movement that fosters creativity, inspires dialogue, and builds a strong literary culture. We are committed to continuing this journey and further elevating the stature of the Chitkara Lit Fest in the years to come."

The festival featured a diverse array of distinguished voices, with acclaimed personalities such as Kalki Koechlin, Shobhaa De, Lisa Ray, Neelesh Misra, Sandhya Mridul, and Divya Prakash Dubey captivating audiences with insightful discussions and powerful storytelling. Spoken word artists Priya Malik and Nidhi Narwal brought poetry to life, while Lt. Gen. K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd) and Dr. Thomas Mathew offered compelling narratives of leadership, resilience, and legacy. Each session delved into themes ranging from personal journeys to social change, igniting meaningful conversations and inspiring new perspectives.

Advertisement

On the first two days, the festival was attended by students, scholars, and faculty, while the grand finale welcomed literature enthusiasts from across the region, including alumni, parents, teachers, industry partners, academic collaborators, and key stakeholders. The open-to-public event at Chitkara International School created an atmosphere where literature lovers, aspiring writers, and creative thinkers engaged in dialogue, discovery, and celebration of the written and spoken word.

As the curtains fell on another successful edition of the Chitkara Lit Fest, the festival reaffirmed its role as a dynamic platform for literary and cultural engagement. It left attendees inspired, invigorated, and eager for the next chapter in this journey of words and ideas.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

For more information log in to university website: www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)