NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], October 21: Chitkara University has achieved a significant milestone in research excellence, with 57 of its researchers recognised among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the latest report by Stanford University and Elsevier. The recognition reflects the University’s growing research contributions and its commitment to advancing knowledge through impactful, interdisciplinary and collaborative research.

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The Stanford–Elsevier report identifies influential researchers across disciplines based on standardised citation indicators and research impact. The inclusion of 57 Chitkara University researchers in this global recognition highlights the contributions of its academic and research community to the advancement of scholarship and innovation.

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Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “Research is not simply about expanding the boundaries of knowledge; it is about using that knowledge to address meaningful questions, solve real-world challenges, and contribute to society. The recognition of 57 of our researchers among the world’s top 2% scientists is a proud moment for Chitkara University. It reflects the dedication of our faculty, the strength of our academic environment, and our belief that meaningful research must create an impact beyond the university. We remain committed to nurturing a culture where curiosity is encouraged, ideas are challenged, and discoveries translate into progress for communities and the world.”

At Chitkara University, research is viewed as an integral part of academic growth and institutional development. The University continues to encourage faculty members and researchers to pursue rigorous inquiry, collaborate across disciplines and engage with emerging challenges in science, technology, healthcare, business and other fields.

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The recognition also celebrates the individual commitment, intellectual curiosity and sustained efforts of the researchers whose work contributes to the global body of knowledge. Their achievements strengthen the University's research ecosystem and inspire the next generation of scholars to pursue questions that can lead to meaningful discoveries and lasting change.

Congratulating all 57 researchers on this achievement, Chitkara University reaffirmed its commitment to advancing research excellence, supporting innovation and building an academic environment where knowledge creates value for society.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in

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