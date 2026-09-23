Choice Equity Broking Launches Trader Mode on Choice FinX, Bringing Advanced Execution Tools to Active Traders

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], September 23: Choice, one of India's leading financial services conglomerate, today announced the launch of Trader Mode, an advanced execution feature within its flagship trading and investment platform, Choice FinX.

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Designed for active and professional traders, Trader Mode brings together multiple execution and trading capabilities within a single interface, helping simplify workflows that can otherwise require traders to navigate across different screens and tools.

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For most F&O traders, the biggest roadblock is complexity and fragmentation. Traders constantly juggle between multiple tabs — charts, option chains, payoff calculators, order windows, and watchlists. Risk management features like BO/CO or slicing are often locked behind expensive third-party platforms. This results in lost time, missed opportunities, and costly execution errors.

Trader Mode on Choice FinX has been designed around this workflow — bringing execution-focused tools together so traders can access them from a single platform. It is designed to solve the long-standing challenges of complexity, fragmentation, and accessibility in derivatives trading, Trader Mode delivers professional-grade tools to every Choice FinX user — at zero additional cost

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Key Features of Trader Mode

Price Ladder — Execute Directly from Live Price Levels

The Price Ladder provides a price-level view through which traders can place, modify and cancel orders. It also supports drag-and-drop order modification, along with Bracket Orders and Cover Orders, helping streamline order management within the same interface.

Price Ladder XY — Build Options Strategies Around Futures Levels

Price Ladder XY allows traders to define options strategies around selected futures price levels. When the specified futures level is reached, the associated strategy can be initiated based on the parameters defined by the user, reducing the need for continuous manual monitoring.

GROT Scalping — Rule-Based Execution

GROT enables traders to set predefined execution logic for different market scenarios, including bullish, bearish and sideways conditions. By allowing parameters to be defined in advance, the feature is designed to simplify the execution of rule-based trading approaches.

Chart-Based Buy & Sell — Trade Directly from Charts

With chart-based order placement, users can place buy and sell orders directly from live charts. This connects market analysis and order placement within the same interface, reducing the need to move between separate screens during the trading process.

Dual charts, tab-based: Two tradable charts on one screen, with browser-style tabs to switch instruments fast.

Modify orders by drag and drop: Move a working order to a new price by dragging it on the chart.

Instant option surfing: Jump across strikes, expiries, and CE, PE, FUT, and Spot without leaving the screen.

Strengthening Choice FinX as a Technology-Led Trading Platform

The launch of Trader Mode feature marks another step in Choice's efforts to build a technology-led trading ecosystem around the evolving needs of active market participants.

By bringing ladder-based execution, rule-based trading, chart-based order placement and options-focused capabilities into one platform, Trader Mode aims to make sophisticated trading workflows more streamlined and accessible.

Trader Mode is not positioned as a separate trading destination, but as an extension of the Choice FinX experience — bringing more tools, more flexibility and a more connected execution workflow to Professional traders within the platform.

"Trading is not only about identifying an opportunity; it is also about how efficiently and consistently a trader can implement a strategy. With Trader Mode, our focus is to simplify the execution workflow by bringing advanced tools into one integrated experience. We want traders to have greater flexibility in how they monitor markets, structure strategies and place orders, without having to depend on multiple disconnected tools," said Arun Poddar, CEO, Choice International Limited.

About Choice FinX

Choice FinX is a full-service stock-trading and investment app from Choice Equity Broking. It allows users to trade across all major segments including equity delivery, intraday, F&O, currency, and commodities. Investors can open a free demat account and enjoy zero AMC for the first year. With 100+ charting studies, option-chain analysis, watchlists, and expert research recommendations, the app caters to both beginners and seasoned traders. Available on Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store).

Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Choice Equity Broking Private Limited: SEBI Reg No. Broking - INZ000160131 (BSE - 3299) | (NSE - 13773) | (MCX - 40585 ) | (NCDEX - 01006).

Depository Participant SEBI Reg. No. - IN - DP - 84 - 2015 , DP ID CDSL - 12066900 , NSDL ID - IN301895. Research Analyst - INH000000222 CIN: U65999MH2010PTC198714

Reg. Address: Sunil Patodia Tower, J B Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400099. Tel No. 022-6707 9999.

Compliance Officer: Mr. Prashant Salian, Tel. 022-67079999 - Ext-2310 Email- Prashant.salian@choiceindia.com

Grievance officer: Deepika Singhvi, Tel. 022-67079999 - Ext-834.Email- ig@choiceindia.com

For further disclaimer/disclosure visit www.choiceindia.com

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