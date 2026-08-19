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Home / Business / Choose US: Gor pitches $500-bn trade goal, calls for deeper Indian investment

Choose US: Gor pitches $500-bn trade goal, calls for deeper Indian investment

Says India-US ties ‘most consequential global partnership’ in the world

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:15 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday urged Indian companies to make the United States their preferred destination for overseas investment, pitching the two countries’ ambition of taking bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

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Addressing the 2026 National Convention of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in Mumbai, Gor said Indian investment in the US was already producing jobs and strengthening supply chains, while calling for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, energy, defence and manufacturing. He described the US-India partnership as the “most consequential global partnership” in the world.

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“Choose America. Bring your R&D centre, your manufacturing line to American soil and let my team help you get there,” Gor told the gathering, making a direct pitch for Indian investment in the US.

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Gor said bilateral trade had grown from about $20 billion to more than $220 billion in goods and services over the past two decades, describing the increase as evidence of the depth of economic integration between the two countries. The shared goal of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, he said, reflected the “unmatched potential” of the relationship.

He said cooperation was expanding across AI, technology, aerospace, defence, energy, semiconductors and critical mineral. “There are no two nations on earth better positioned to drive the next phase of economic global growth than the United States and India,” Gor said.

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