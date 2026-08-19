Choosing the Right Travel Stroller: Expert Insights from Loopie

Loopie shares what Indian parents should consider when choosing a travel stroller, from safety and ease of folding to everyday durability, while highlighting the features of its Hop stroller.

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As more Indian families travel with young children, from weekend getaways and airport journeys to everyday city outings, a stroller can play an important role in making travel more convenient. With a wide range of options available, parents often need to consider factors beyond appearance and price when selecting a stroller for their child.

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Loopie, a premium baby-gear brand founded by Akriti Gupta, recommends that parents consider safety, ease of use, portability and durability when evaluating a travel stroller. The brand has also featured on Shark Tank India and says its products are used by more than 5,000 families.

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Among the products in its portfolio is the Loopie Hop, a travel-oriented baby stroller designed with portability and everyday use in mind. According to Loopie, the Hop has been tested to meet requirements associated with EN 1888-2, a European standard that specifies additional safety requirements and test methods for pushchairs designed for children above 15 kg and up to 22 kg. The standard is intended to be used alongside EN 1888-1.

For parents, safety testing is one factor worth considering when comparing strollers. Other practical aspects include the stroller's frame construction, braking system, harness, wheel performance, folding mechanism and overall stability. Parents should also ensure that the stroller is appropriate for their child's age, weight and size and follow the manufacturer's instructions for use.

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Compact folding can be particularly useful for families who travel frequently. A stroller that can be folded and stored conveniently can make airport transfers, car journeys anentd other forms of travel easier to manage. At the same time, portability needs to be balanced with everyday usability, including manoeuvrability and ease of handling.

Durability is another consideration, particularly for families who expect to use a stroller regularly. Exposure to different surfaces, frequent folding and transportation can place additional demands on a stroller, making construction quality and maintenance important factors in the buying decision.

Loopie was founded by Akriti Gupta and has appeared on Shark Tank India. The company has also raised ₹7.2 crore in an equity-and-debt fundraise led by Sauce VC, according to media reports. The company says the funding is being used to support its growth and expansion in the baby-gear segment.

With its blend of internationally recognised safety, thoughtful design, and everyday practicality, Loopie is helping Indian parents make smarter, more confident choices about the gear they travel with. Alongside its products, the brand shares practical parenting guides for families on the go. As families continue to prioritise safety and convenience on the move, expert-led brands such as Loopie are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of modern, family-first parenting in India.

Loopie's full range, including the Hop stroller, the R44-certified Lap car seat, and the Robin diaper bag, is available at the Loopie website and Loopie retail locations.

#Loopie #TravelStroller #PremiumBabyGear #BabySafety #EuropeanSafetyStandards #IndianParents #ModernParenting #StrollerForIndia (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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