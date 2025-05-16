Choosing the Right ULIP Plan: Factors You Must Consider

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: ULIPs are insurance cum investment plans that allows the investment of funds to meet the long-term financial obligations along with providing life insurance coverage. Part of the premium amount paid is diverted towards the funds opted for, & the remaining amount is allocated towards life insurance. This plan also offers an option to switch between the funds & your changing requirements.

If the insured dies suddenly, his nominees will receive the death benefit or the fund value, whichever is higher. In case the insured survives the policy, he will receive the fund value that would have been accumulated depending on the fund's performance.

Benefits of ULIP Plans

Provided are the benefits of ULIP plans:

* Wealth Accumulation: This plan is goal-oriented and designed to meet various life stages, such as children's education, children's marriage, purchase of a house, retirement planning, etc. These are long-term investments which use the power of compounding and lead to making a considerable corpus over a period of time.

* Dual Benefits: ULIPs offer dual benefits of life coverage and investment growth, which helps secure a financial future along with growth in wealth.

* Tax Benefits: This plan offers a deduction of tax u/s 80C on the amount of premium paid and an exemption of tax on the maturity proceeds u/s 10(10D).

* Transparency: This plan offers clarity in knowing the fund's performance, strategies, charges, etc., which helps make an informed decision.

* Flexibility: This plan offers an option to switch between the funds, depending on the investment objectives, risk tolerance level, market-linked trends, etc. It also allows you to align the financial objectives with your investments. This plan also allows for an additional investment or partial withdrawal depending on the financial situation.

How Does a ULIP Plan Work?

Let us see how a ULIP Plan works:

* ULIP allows switching between the funds depending on the financial objectives and market conditions. Also, it offers flexibility in customising the plan according to the risk appetite and financial objectives.

* It offers the dual benefit of insurance and investment under one single plan.

* There is a definite policy tenure during which investors seek growth in their investment and some value additions as well. ULIPs also allow partial withdrawal of funds to meet financial contingencies once the lock-in period is met.

* The investor will receive the fund value once the plan matures, and in case the policyholder dies at any time during the policy tenure, his nominees will receive the death benefits.

* ULIPS offer investors an option to decide where the funds are to be invested, depending on their risk appetite. In case of a high risk tolerance level, an investor can choose to invest in market-linked instruments such as equity. And, in case of risk-averse investors, an investor can invest in debts or balanced funds for stability purposes.

* One should compare the costs involved & returns received before investing your funds in any of the financial products. A ULIP calculator can be used to help you plan & evaluate investments in ULIPS, considering various factors, like premium amount, tenure, age, rate of return, etc.

How to Choose the Right ULIP Plan?

Provided are the points that must be considered while choosing the right ULIP Plan:

* Evaluate Your Investment Goals: An investor must analyse and evaluate the future financial objectives, such as the creation of wealth, children's education, building a house, retirement planning, etc. Thereafter, an investment plan that best aligns with your financial goals should be chosen.

* Compare ULIP Plans Across Industry: Make a comparison of all the ULIP plans available with different insurance companies. Evaluate certain factors, such as features, charges, advantages, etc., to choose a plan that best suits your requirements.

* Flexibility: There are many ULIP plans that provide an investor with multiple investment options. One should select a plan that is flexible in terms of switching between the funds, partial withdrawals, premium payments, etc.

* Evaluate Your Risk Profile and Financial Stability: One should analyse the risk tolerance level along with the financial status while choosing a plan. In the case of a young investor, one can opt to invest in equity, where the risk is high. On the contrary, debts are the perfect choice for the risk-averse investors.

* Solvency Ratio of the Insurer: Solvency ratios help in measuring a company's ability to clear off its long-term debt obligations, including policyholders' claims. This ratio depicts the financial worth and the compliance made by an insurance company, i.e., how well a company repay its debts and avoids defaults.

* Claim Settlement Ratio of the Insurer: This ratio measures the percentage of claims settled by an insurance company and the total number of claims received during a financial year. The higher the CSR, the higher the reliability and efficiency of the insurer.

* Investment Strategy: Making an investment strategy depends on the financial objectives, which further helps an investor to get returns when required. ULIPs offer dual benefits of savings and investments. Under this plan, the investment growth through the market-linked investments, along with the financial safety, offers an extensive solutionthat aligns well with the financial requirements.

Who Should Invest in ULIPs?

Provided are the different classes of investors who should invest in ULIPs:

* Investors Across Various Life Stages: ULIPs are suitable for investors across all life stages. In the case of young investors who can take high risks, they can opt for equity-based plans for higher returns. Those who are close to retirement and want less risk can opt for debt or a balanced fund.

* Investors with Medium to Long Investment Horizons: ULIPs are meant for a longer investment horizon, and as they are linked to the market, they come with a lock-in period of 5 years.

* Investors with Varying Risk Appetites: ULIPs take care of different risk profiles of investors, where risk-averse investors opt for debt and balanced funds. Also, investors with a high risk appetite invest in equity to get higher returns.

Conclusion

If we compare ULIPs to traditional plans, they offer high returns due to their being market-linked. ULIPs are considered to be safe investment plans in the long run & can switch between funds. They not only help create wealth but also grow money & protect the family members to deal with future uncertainties. Hence, one should choose a plan wisely after properly evaluating the financial objectives, features, benefits, and risk tolerance, which, along with life coverage, will offer growth in wealth.

