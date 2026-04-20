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Home / Business / Chowgule shipyard revival creates 2,000 jobs in Mangaluru, boosts shipbuilding push: Brijesh Chowta

Chowgule shipyard revival creates 2,000 jobs in Mangaluru, boosts shipbuilding push: Brijesh Chowta

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ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): The revival of shipbuilding activity at Chowgule Shipyard in Mangaluru has generated around 2,000 jobs, marking a significant boost to coastal Karnataka's industrial and employment landscape, BJP leader Captain Brijesh Chowta said on Monday.

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Highlighting the economic impact, Chowta said, "Shipbuilding is something which will create multiple jobs. Chowgule Shipbuilding facility in Mangalore has already created around 2000 jobs," underlining the sector's potential as a major employment driver in the region.

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The development comes as the shipyard exported its first vessel, Frisian Future, an 8,500 DWT export vessel to the Netherlands, signalling the revival of a previously defunct facility.

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Chowta noted, "I must thank Chowgule Shipyard for reviving a defunct shipbuilding facility today to a very modern shipbuilding facility and also not just delivering one vessel, they have other orders in the pipeline."

Positioning the development within a broader economic context, he added that the move aligns with the Centre's long-term maritime strategy.

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"This also aligns with the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's maritime vision, Amrit Kal Maritime Vision for 2047, where he thinks of enhancing India's shipbuilding capabilities," Chowta said.

He further stressed that Mangaluru has the potential to emerge as a key shipbuilding hub on India's west coast, driven by its skilled workforce and maritime legacy.

"Mangalore region is one of India's major shipbuilding regions on the west coast of India," he said, adding that the current development is "a big boost for coastal Karnataka."

Chowta also indicated that discussions are underway to integrate shipbuilding into future infrastructure planning.

"New Mangalore Port Authority... is also preparing a master plan for the 2047 maritime Mangalore... I've requested them to include shipbuilding as one of the major activities," he said, suggesting opportunities in segments like luxury ships and yachts.

Emphasising investment potential, he said the Centre is actively encouraging foreign participation in the sector. Referring to recent diplomatic engagements, Chowta said, "The recent meeting with the South Korean Prime Minister also... he's invited and encouraged them to come and invest in India's shipbuilding facilities."

Calling the export of Frisian Future a starting point, Chowta said, "This is not just one vessel... we are going to create more vessels," signalling sustained growth prospects for the shipbuilding ecosystem in the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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