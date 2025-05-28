DT
Home / Business / Chunmun Sets Its Sights on the Future: From Retail Legacy to Fashion Powerhouse

Chunmun Sets Its Sights on the Future: From Retail Legacy to Fashion Powerhouse

New Delhi [India], May 28: Chunmun, one of North India's most trusted fashion retail destinations, is entering a bold new phase that blends innovation, scale, and the ever-evolving aspirations of the Indian consumer.
ANI
Updated At : 01:52 PM May 28, 2025 IST
PNN

What began decades ago in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar has transformed into a dynamic, curated fashion experience. Under the leadership of Surya Suri, Chunmun brings together global brands, emerging Indian labels, and its own contemporary in-house lines, creating a space where fashion is fast, aspirational, and accessible.

"Fashion is an ocean," says Surya Suri. "It doesn't stop. The only constant is evolution. At Chunmun, we don't chase trends, we evolve with them, and sometimes, outrun them."

With this philosophy at its heart, Chunmun is focused on strategic expansion from reimagining its retail formats to enhancing its omnichannel presence, staying attuned to how modern India shops.

Looking ahead, Chunmun is also planning for an IPO in the coming year, a natural progression for a brand built on trust, customer loyalty, and business resilience.

What continues to set Chunmun apart is its ability to blend premium fashion sensibilities with a warm, customer-first approach. It's more than just a retail destination; it's where everyday shoppers and fashion-forward consumers alike find something that feels made just for them.

As it steps into the future, Chunmun remains committed to a single vision: shaping Indian fashion to be bold, inclusive, and ever-evolving.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

