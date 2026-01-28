DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Cigarette volumes expected to fall as new duty takes effect: Crisil Ratings

Cigarette volumes expected to fall as new duty takes effect: Crisil Ratings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Crisil Ratings reports that the domestic cigarette industry is preparing for a 6-8 per cent volume reduction in the next fiscal year. This follows the imposition of additional excise duties and an increase in GST rates, which are effective February 1. Under the new tax structure, the compensation cess component will be removed, and an additional excise duty ranging from Rs 2.05 to Rs 8.5 per stick will be levied based on cigarette length. Furthermore, the GST applicable to the final price of cigarettes will increase to 40 per cent.

Advertisement

The tax changes will impact different market segments in varying ways. Mid to premium cigarettes, which are longer than 65 mm, will face excise duties between Rs 3.6 and Rs 8.5 per stick. For the mass segment, consisting of cigarettes shorter than 65 mm, the duty will be between Rs 2.05 and Rs 2.1 per stick. While the mass segment accounts for 40-45 per cent of industry volumes, manufacturers are expected to partially absorb the tax hike in this category because consumers are highly sensitive to price changes.

Advertisement

Shounak Chakravarty, Director at Crisil Ratings, noted the differing strategies manufacturers will likely use for these segments. "While the mid to premium segment will see higher duty hikes, amounting to Rs 25% of the current maximum retail price (MRP), manufacturers are expected to pass on the impact majorly to the end users as consumers in this segment exhibit higher loyalty to specialised offerings, such as low nicotine variants and specialised flavours. On the other hand, duty hikes in the price-sensitive mass segment will be lower at Rs 15% of the current MRP, and manufacturers are likely to partially absorb the same to minimise volume de-growth. That said, overall segment volumes might get impacted by 6-8% next fiscal in line with the impact seen during earlier duty hikes."

Advertisement

Despite the projected volume decline, the industry's financial health is expected to remain stable. EBIT margins are likely to decrease by 200-300 basis points but should remain strong at over 58 per cent next fiscal. Crisil Ratings indicates that the credit profiles of major players will be supported by robust liquidity and negligible debt. The organised cigarette industry, which represents 10 per cent of total tobacco consumption in India, currently maintains a cash surplus of more than Rs 20,000 crore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts