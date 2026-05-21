icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / CII signs MoU with Cyprus Chamber to boost trade, investment ties

CII signs MoU with Cyprus Chamber to boost trade, investment ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 PM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) during the Cyprus-India Business Forum, aimed at strengthening trade, investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed in the presence of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior officials from both countries.

Advertisement

The MoU seeks to expand cooperation between Indian and Cypriot industries through investment promotion, joint ventures, business delegations, trade fairs and sector-focused engagements across areas such as technology, manufacturing, logistics, defence, digital innovation and services.

Advertisement

B Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII National Committee on Skill and Livelihood Centres, said the partnership would create new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The CII-CCCI partnership would open new avenues for trade, investment and technology collaboration while deepening economic engagement between India and Cyprus," Thiagarajan said.

Advertisement

He further added that "stronger industry partnerships would accelerate growth across key sectors including technology, manufacturing, logistics, defence, digital innovation and services."

In a parallel development, the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) also signed an MoU with the Cyprus Defence & Space Industry Cluster (CyDSIC) to strengthen collaboration in defence manufacturing, aerospace innovation, dual-use technologies and industrial partnerships.

According to the statement, the agreements aimed to improve business linkages, technology partnerships and industry exchanges while creating fresh opportunities for cooperation in strategic and defence sectors.

The business forum highlighted growing economic engagement between India and Cyprus amid efforts by both sides to deepen commercial and industrial cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts