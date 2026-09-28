25th Edition of Cost Congress to Convene Global Industry Leaders in Pune, Focusing on India's Competitiveness Agenda

Pune, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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The 25th Edition of Cost Congress, a premier international conference by Confederation of Indian Industry TCM Division, is set to take place on 26th & 27th October 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel, Pune. Convened under the theme “India’s Decade: Building Global Competitiveness in an Era of Disruption,” the conference will bring together chief executives, policymakers, and industry experts to deliberate on strategies for sustained growth amid rapid technological and economic transformation.

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Spanning two days, the conference will feature ten thematic sessions addressing the most pressing imperatives for Indian industry.

The first day will feature topics like Innovation as a strategic competitive advantage, Indigenization and Localization of value chains, Business Resilience amid constant change, and the transition from compliance-led decarbonisation to genuine competitive advantage. Discussions will also examine export competitiveness and strategies for strengthening India’s global footprint.

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Now in its landmark 25th year, Cost Congress continues to serve as a premier national platform for dialogue on competitiveness, innovation, and industrial strategy, reaffirming its role in shaping the future of Indian industry on the global stage.

The second day will center on the role of technology and artificial intelligence in enhancing manufacturing productivity, the imperative of human capital excellence in an AI-driven era, and the strategic inflection points reshaping business models, including the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles and from fossil fuels to clean energy. The conference will also mark the unveiling of TCM 3.0, a repositioned and rebranded framework incorporating an innovation index, technology interface, and new business strategy architecture for the emerging global context.

The event will feature an eminent roster of speakers, including Mr. Girish Wagh (Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd), who will moderate the inaugural session on innovation. Joining the distinguished panel of speakers are prominent leaders, including: Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar (Chairman - Cost Congress 2026 & MD & CEO, TATA AutoComp Systems Ltd), Mr. Rajendran Arunachalam (Group CFO, Thermax Ltd), Mr. B Thiagarajan (MD, Blue Star Ltd), Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (President, Bosch Group in India & MD), Mr. K.S.Grihapthy (President International Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd), Mr. Sachin Kulkarni (Executive Director & Board Member & Corporate Procurement, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India), Mr. Anand Kumar Sinha (Chief Digital and Information Officer, Tata Technologies Ltd) and other distinguished executive leaders.

Now in its landmark 25th year, Cost Congress continues to serve as a premier national platform for dialogue on competitiveness, innovation, and industrial strategy, reaffirming its role in shaping the future of Indian industry on the global stage.

For more details about the event schedule, full speaker lineup, and registration, please visit costcongress.in.

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Cost Congress 2026

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