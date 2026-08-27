CineNow Opens Doors to Scripts Across Genres and Regions, Seeks to Bridge Content and Capital Gap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: CineNow is opening its US$150 million film investment vehicle to scripts and content opportunities across genres and regions, seeking to bridge the gap between creative talent and institutional capital in the Indian entertainment industry.

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The entertainment investment platform has commenced creative collaborations and is inviting the Indian film fraternity to submit and develop projects through its platform, www.cinenow.global, with capital deployment targeted to begin this year. CineNow is looking at films across Hindi and regional languages, including Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, while remaining open to a wide range of genres and storytelling formats.

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The initiative is aimed at creating a more structured pathway for filmmakers, writers, producers and creative talent to access capital and commercial expertise, while enabling investors to participate in a diversified portfolio of film opportunities.

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“We are looking beyond conventional boundaries of language, genre or format. The objective is to identify compelling stories and bring together the creative and financial capabilities required to take them from script to screen,” said Rohit Dalmia, Chairman and Managing Director, CineNow.

CineNow plans to deploy US$150 million across more than 30 films over six years. Projects will be evaluated on creative strength, commercial potential, audience opportunity, talent, production economics, distribution prospects and long-term intellectual property value.

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The company has constituted an Investment Committee, India Council and Leadership Team comprising senior professionals from the film, media, creative, distribution and financial sectors. The group includes Sameer Nair, Neha Kaul, Jaideep Sahni, Aashish Singh, Abhay Sinha, Sanjay Arjundas Wadhwa, Dr Resul Pookutty, Jitendra Nagpal, Reshma Shetty, Suresh Menon, Yusuf Shaikh, Radhika Gopal and Rahat Beri. They join Rohit Dalmia, CMD, CineNow and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Principal Advisor, CineNow.

The governance structure brings together expertise spanning content creation, filmmaking, talent, distribution, media, finance and communications, with the Investment Committee overseeing investment evaluation, content and commercial assessment and portfolio construction.

CineNow said its focus will extend across theatrical, streaming, international distribution, music, licensing and other rights, with an emphasis on creating long-term value from intellectual property.

The company is also exploring tokenisation within entertainment finance, with a technology-led framework aimed at enhancing transparency, liquidity and accessibility while retaining intellectual property ownership with creators and production partners.

By opening its investment pipeline to stories across genres and geographies, CineNow aims to create a bridge between India’s growing pool of creative talent and a more institutional approach to film financing.

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