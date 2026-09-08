Cinépolis India-distributed Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 100 Crore in its Fifth Week

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 8: Hanuman Ansh, the Hindi devotional drama on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, distributed exclusively across India by Cinépolis India, has crossed Rs 100 crore at the India box office. The film collected Rs 44 crore over its fifth weekend, taking its total to Rs 113.15 crore.

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Collections rose through the weekend. The film collected Rs 8.75 crore on Friday, Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 20 crore on Sunday. Sunday's collection was more than double Friday's. The fifth weekend alone accounts for close to 40 per cent of the film's total to date.

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The film had crossed Rs 50 crore in its fourth week. It has more than doubled that figure in the days since.

Hanuman Ansh opened on approximately 250 screens and collected Rs 90 lakh in Week 1. The release was consolidated to around 40 screens in Week 2, where it collected Rs 46 lakh and per-screen collections nearly tripled. On that data, Cinépolis India's distribution team scaled the release back up, tracking performance centre by centre and show by show. Collections rose to approximately Rs 10.5 crore in Week 3, crossed Rs 50 crore in Week 4, and stand at Rs 113.15 crore after the fifth weekend. The film is currently playing on more than 2,000 screens across every major chain and hundreds of independent cinemas.

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Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, said: "A film that did Rs 90 lakh in its first week has crossed Rs 100 crore in its fifth. I do not think anyone in the trade would have called that in Week 1. Marketing can get people in on the first weekend. Only the film can get them in on the fifth, and this weekend the numbers went up every single day. That is people watching it and telling other people to go. Our job was to read that demand centre by centre and make sure the shows were there when audiences came looking. Congratulations to Vishal, Namrata and the whole SWAMbhu team. When the content is right, audiences choose the big screen, and this film has proved it again."

As the film's distributor, Cinépolis India manages Hanuman Ansh's theatrical release across all cinema chains and independent cinemas in the country, beyond its own circuit. The collection figures cited are pan-India numbers across all exhibitors.

Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced under the banners of SWAMbhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions. The film continues its theatrical run nationwide.

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