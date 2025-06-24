Cipla Health Expands Wellness Portfolio with Prolyte ElectroShot for Everyday Hydration

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Cipla Health Ltd., one of India's most trusted fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) companies, has announced the launch of Prolyte ElectroShot, a ready-to-drink electrolyte based hydration beverage. Designed for people with active, on-the-go lifestyles, Prolyte ElectroShot combines the natural goodness of fruit juice with essential electrolytes for a refreshing and effective hydration solution. Electrolyte-powered fruit juice-based beverage now available in three refreshing flavours - Mango Mania, Orange Burst and Apple Delight.

With this launch, Cipla Health marks its foray into the fruit juice-based beverage segment. Prolyte ElectroShot builds on the legacy of Prolyte a leader in the oral rehydration category, and caters to the growing demand for smart hydration options that don't compromise on taste.

Available in three vibrant flavours, Mango Mania, Orange Burst, and Apple Delight--the product is crafted to meet diverse taste preferences while supporting hydration and energy needs throughout the day, fitting seamlessly into everyday routines.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Limited, said, "At Cipla Health, we believe good health is shaped by the small but consistent choices we make every day. With Prolyte ElectroShot, we are making hydration more thoughtful and enjoyable. It's designed for people who are seeking energy and quick rehydration with vital electrolytes. Prolyte ElectroShot fits into everyday life, whether at home, at work, or on the move."

To ensure wide availability, Cipla Health is rolling out Prolyte ElectroShot through its extensive distribution network. The product will be available at chemist stores, grocery and provision outlets, eateries, and refreshment points. The company is also placing special focus on expanding its presence in modern trade and strengthening its reach through e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

With this launch, Cipla Health continues to strengthen its commitment to wellness by offering products that are practical, enjoyable, and aligned with everyday consumer needs.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20+ brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials).

