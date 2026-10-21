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Home / Business / Cipla's Berok Zindagi Turns Asthma Awareness Into an Immersive Cultural Experience

Cipla's Berok Zindagi Turns Asthma Awareness Into an Immersive Cultural Experience

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ANI
Updated At : 12:34 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21: This Durga Puja, Cipla brought its pioneering patient awareness campaign - Berok Zindagi, to the heart of Kolkata’s festivities. Taking its ‘Asthma ke liye #InhalersHainSahi’ message to pandal-goers, the campaign featured larger-than-life inhaler installations at Santosh Mitra Square, Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, and Shibmandir Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti from 14–20 October.

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Designed as an immersive entry experience to the pandals, the installations invited visitors to walk through a larger-than-life inhaler, turning asthma awareness into an engaging part of the festive experience. Extending the initiative from awareness to action, Cipla’s comprehensive patient support initiative, Breathefree, also offered visitors an opportunity to assess their lung health through the Swaasa tool. By scanning QR codes available at the installations, pandal-goers could access the Breathefree website and take a free digital lung health assessment to receive their lung health score, encouraging greater awareness of respiratory health.

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Over the years, through Berok Zindagi, Cipla has continued to explore creative and culturally relevant ways to connect with audiences beyond conventional healthcare settings. Building on this journey, the Durga Puja activation aimed to raise awareness about asthma and address common myths and misconceptions surrounding inhalation therapy, a cornerstone of asthma management. Through an engaging and accessible experience, the initiative sought to bring important respiratory health conversations closer to communities.

Disclaimer: This information is only for general awareness and is neither intended nor expected to promote, use, or endorse any product or encourage use of medicines or treatment  in any way nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice nor for diagnosis or treatment/cure of any medical condition. The views expressed are independent opinion based on studies from validated qualified sources. Your discretion must be exercised before using the information for consulting doctor. Please consult your doctor/Registered Medical Practitioner before starting any treatment/medicine/ inhaler. This is being used only as a reference to create awareness and is NOT an advertisement

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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