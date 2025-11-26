Citara Plex is thrilled to announce the revival of iconic Shyam Talkies and bring multiple big screens to Nanded

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 26: Citara cineplex, the fastest growing theatre chain and celebrity retail in their journey to convert single screen theaters into multiple screens sign their first property in Nanded. Citara Plex is thrilled to announce the revival of the iconic single-screen theater, Shyam Talkies, in Nanded, a beloved landmark since 1970 that has been cherished by three generations for its films and popcorn.

As times changed and the curtains fell, Citara Plex is now transforming this historic venue into a state-of-the-art four-screen multiplex, complete with cinema-grade reels, a dedicated reels point, and a star-studded space for celebrity retail.

This development promises to blend nostalgia with modern entertainment, restoring Nanded's cultural legacy while offering an unparalleled cinematic experience for the community. This initiative is in partnership with young businessmen from Nanded - Aditya Jaju and Kishore Khiyani who have been instrumental in bringing Citara to Nanded as their partners.

Citara , a company founded by noted film maker Pradeep Sharma and entrepreneur Rahul Nehra is supported by many icons of the Film World like Actress Padmini Kolhapure, Padmabhushan Shobana, Rannvijay Singh and Artha Ventures. "We are witnessing what I call as Screen 4.0 : a space where cinema, celebrities and events converge bringing wholesome entertainment to the emerging middle class and more. Nanded is a part of this journey as we set to touch the length and breadth of the country." Says Rahul Nehra.

Citara planks to have about 35 screens in Maharashtar by December 2026. "Citara has pioneered in transforming the single screens into a new age cinema , entertainment and celebrity retail Hub. Nanded is a stepping stone in this journey where two floors will bring forth, ' First Day First Show', reels making, celebrity retail, kids cinema, specially curated gourmet to the diaspora for Nanded in Maharashtra." says Pradeep Sharma.

