Cities with over 2L population to have coop banks, says Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday said the Government would set up an urban cooperative bank in every city with a population of over 2 lakh within the next five years.

Advertisement

Addressing the international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector — Co-Op Kumbh 2025 — in the national capital, Shah said the event marked the International Year of Cooperatives and would play a key role in charting a roadmap to scale and modernise the cooperative banking ecosystem. He said the ‘Delhi Declaration 2025’ would serve as a strategic blueprint for expanding and strengthening Urban Cooperative Banks across the country.

Advertisement