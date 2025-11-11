DT
Cities with over 2L population to have coop banks, says Shah

Cities with over 2L population to have coop banks, says Shah

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:49 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday said the Government would set up an urban cooperative bank in every city with a population of over 2 lakh within the next five years.

Addressing the international conference on the urban cooperative credit sector — Co-Op Kumbh 2025 — in the national capital, Shah said the event marked the International Year of Cooperatives and would play a key role in charting a roadmap to scale and modernise the cooperative banking ecosystem. He said the ‘Delhi Declaration 2025’ would serve as a strategic blueprint for expanding and strengthening Urban Cooperative Banks across the country.

