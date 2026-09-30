CityUHK achieves historic high in THE World University Rankings 2027, soaring to 70th globally

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, September 30: City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) has achieved its best-ever results in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, advancing three places to rank 70th globally.

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CityUHK demonstrated stellar performance across multiple evaluation metrics, notably retaining the world No. 1 spot in the "Industry" pillar for the fourth consecutive year and remaining 1st in Hong Kong in "International Outlook". These achievements reaffirm the University's world-class strengths in pioneering research, international collaboration and knowledge transfer. CityUHK also recorded across-the-board score improvements in the three core pillars of Teaching, Research Environment and Research Quality.

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The THE World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 2,297 institutions across 118 countries and territories using 17 indicators grouped under five core pillars: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry and International Outlook. Mr Phil Baty, Chief Global Affairs Officer at THE, pointed out that the latest results reflect a permanent shift in the tectonic plates of global higher education, signalling a historic realignment of academic power from West to East and remaking the geography of academic excellence. In its official press release, THE also highlighted that the overall performance of Hong Kong's higher education institutions continues to be strong, specifically noting that CityUHK has achieved its highest position to date.

"At a time of intensifying global competition, it is remarkable that CityUHK has continued its strong progress in the world university rankings, now moving into the world top 70 group," said Mr Baty. "Universities need to have real strength-in-depth across our 17 metrics to perform so well in the rankings, but CityUHK has particular strength in its international outlook, which is a fantastic signal of being a global magnet for talent and partnerships and it has the highest score in the world, jointly, for its outstanding industry collaboration and technology transfer. These strengths combine to create a very potent force for good. Congratulations to all at a highly successful global research university."

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In industry-academia-research collaboration and internationalisation, CityUHK scored a perfect 100 in the "Industry" pillar, ranking 1st in the world for the fourth consecutive year. This accolade underscores the University's pre-eminent standing in patent development, technology commercialisation, and the promotion of a dynamic innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Furthermore, having been named the "Most International University in the World" by THE for three consecutive years, CityUHK retained the top position in Hong Kong in "International Outlook" for the ninth consecutive year.

CityUHK also achieved continuous breakthroughs in academic reputation and research excellence. Scores for "Teaching Reputation" and "Research Reputation" climbed for the second consecutive year, while the "Research Quality" pillar surged into the global top 50, bolstered by full marks across multiple critical indicators.

"CityUHK has seen robust development in recent years, with its academic achievements and innovative research highly recognised both locally and internationally. The University has firmly established itself among the top 100 worldwide in four major global university rankings, which serves as a resounding affirmation of the CityUHK community's steadfast commitment to innovation and research excellence," said Professor Chun-Sing Lee, Acting President of CityUHK. "CityUHK will continue to embrace a pioneering mindset, deepen international research and pedagogical collaboration, and address pressing global challenges through visionary research outcomes and deep-seated industry-academia-research synergy."

He added, "We remain dedicated to nurturing future leaders equipped with global competitiveness and social responsibility, continuously contributing to developing Hong Kong as an international post-secondary education hub and a cradle of world-class talent."

CityUHK's academic excellence has been consistently validated across major international benchmarks. In the QS World University Rankings 2027, CityUHK rose 11 places to 52nd globally, placing it firmly within the top 3% of universities worldwide. In the U.S. News & World Report 2026–2027 Best Global Universities Rankings, CityUHK climbed seven spots to 47th globally. And in the ShanghaiRanking Academic Ranking of World Universities 2026, CityUHK maintained its position among the world's top 100 for the second consecutive year, ranking 95th globally and 2nd in Hong Kong. These accolades demonstrate the University's continuously rising academic reputation and influence within the global higher education landscape.

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