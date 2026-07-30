PRNewswire

Advertisement

Hong Kong, July 30: Scholars at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) achieved outstanding results in the latest Research Grants Council's (RGC) Areas of Excellence (AoE) Scheme and Theme-based Research Scheme (TRS). A total of three flagship research projects received funding, representing a record high for the University, while the total funding secured was the highest among all universities in Hong Kong. The achievements reflect strong recognition of CityUHK's cutting-edge research excellence and its continuous contributions to the strategic development of Hong Kong and the nation.

Advertisement

The three five-year research projects are led by Professor Wang Xun-li, Chair Professor in the Department of Physics; Professor Zhang Hua, Herman Hu Chair Professor of Nanomaterials and Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Clean Energy; and Professor Wang Jianping, Dean of the College of Computing.

Advertisement

The project led by Professor Wang Xun-li received HK$50 million (approximately US$6.41 million) under the AoE Scheme to establish the Hong Kong Centre for Neutron Scattering (HKCNS), a world's premier neutron scattering research platform based at CityUHK in collaboration with other local universities.

Closely aligned with the technological development strategies of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the project will strengthen strategic collaboration between Hong Kong and the China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) in Dongguan, a world-class scientific facility. It aims to enhance Hong Kong's research capabilities, accelerate materials discovery and technology development, and promote talent cultivation and international collaboration across the GBA.

Advertisement

"Hong Kong has established strong research foundations in neutron scattering, supported by several internationally recognised leaders and a cohort of early- to mid-career scholars whose expertise spans instrument design, advanced experimentation and sophisticated data analysis," said Professor Wang. "CityUHK has taken the lead in establishing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Neutron Scattering Laboratory and the Chinese Academy of Sciences-Hong Kong Joint Laboratory for Neutron Scattering. We have also played a key role in the design and development of China's first total-scattering neutron diffractometer, the Multi-Physics Instrument, whose technical performance and scientific output have reached world-class standards. In addition, CityUHK has established an effective innovation ecosystem that facilitates the translation of frontier research into practical applications."

The AoE Scheme funds two to three projects annually across Hong Kong, each led by an internationally renowned scholar. The scheme aims to strengthen Hong Kong's leadership in strategic research areas and advance its development into a world-class hub for research and innovation.

Led by Professor Zhang, the project titled "Novel Unconventional Cu-based Catalysts for CO₂ Conversion towards Scalable Production of Value-added Chemicals" secured HK$39.64 million (approximately US$5.08 million) under the TRS. The project focuses on frontier developments in green technology and clean energy. It integrates AI-guided catalyst design with unique Phase Engineering of Nanomaterials (PEN) technology to synthesize novel catalysts, efficiently converting waste carbon dioxide into high-value chemicals, such as ethylene and ethanol, on a scalable industrial level.

It actively aligns with the HKSAR Government's Climate Action Plan 2050 and the national "Dual Carbon" strategy. The project will collaborate with over ten enterprises in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, leveraging CityUHK's "HK Tech 300" programme to accelerate commercialisation.

"With the urgent global demand for sustainable green technology and decarbonisation, CityUHK will continue to provide a one-stop R&D roadmap covering material design, theoretical modelling and scalable production," said Professor Zhang. "By deepening collaboration with industry, we aim to translate research outcomes into tangible economic and social benefits."

Also funded under the TRS, receiving HK$55.69 million (approximately US$7.14 million), was a project led by Professor Wang Jianping, titled "SynapseCity: AI Driven Urban Emergency Response and Rescue", a flagship AI initiative targeting urban public safety and emergency management. The project aims to build "SynapseCity", the world's first privacy-preserving, cross-departmental emergency coordination platform.

By leveraging Multi-Agent Systems to eliminate data silos, SynapseCity provides real-time analysis, knowledge sharing and decision support for extreme weather events and emergencies. The project has garnered support from over 20 government, industry and academic institutions locally and globally, including the Hong Kong Fire Services Department, the Hong Kong Police Force, the Hong Kong Observatory, Towngas, China Taiping Insurance and the University of Cambridge.

"Looking ahead to smart city development, urban public safety faces increasingly complex and dynamic challenges," said Professor Wang. "Traditional, fragmented emergency networks can no longer meet the demands for real-time cross-departmental collaboration. CityUHK has a strong research foundation and interdisciplinary advantages in AI, smart cities, structural and infrastructure safety and lifecycle maintenance, as well as disaster- and climate-resilient cities. Through this project, our team will drive interdisciplinary and inter-institutional collaboration, providing key technical support for public safety and resilience building in Hong Kong and smart cities worldwide."

A total of 30 CityUHK's scholars participating in the above three CityUHK-led projects. In addition, CityUHK scholars are involved in six other AoE/TRS projects jointly led by other universities. Notably, all four projects awarded funding under the RGC's AoE Scheme this year include the participation of CityUHK researchers, highlighting the University's strong influence and leadership in cross-institutional research collaboration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)