Claight and Procurement Resource, Shortlisted for Procurement Leaders APAC Solution Provider Award, to Launch Claight Hub and Procure 360 at DPW Amsterdam

SINGAPORE, September 29, 2026. Claight and its procurement intelligence brand Procurement Resource have been shortlisted for the Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific Solution Provider Award 2026, recognising the solution provider that delivers the most impactful and valuable technology or service to procurement functions. The nomination covers two platforms: Claight Hub, an AI-powered category and procurement intelligence platform, and Procure 360, an AI trade intelligence platform for sourcing teams. Both will be officially launched at DPW Amsterdam later this month, on 30 September and 1 October 2026, at Booth S31.

Claight appears on the Asia Pacific Solution Provider shortlist alongside GEP, Grab For Business, IMARC Services, Intellect Design Arena, Ivalua, KellyOCG and Optis Consulting. The award celebrates technology, consultancy and procurement-services providers with a clear value proposition that address a meaningful and tangible procurement challenge or opportunity, and whose customers see a significant return on investment.

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In a separate development, Avni Johari of Claight has been named a finalist for the 2026 Future of Sourcing Rising Star Award, with winners to be announced at the SIG Global Executive Summit in Chicago on 26 October 2026.

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At a glance

• What- Official launch of Claight Hub and Procure 360, two AI procurement intelligence platforms from Claight and Procurement Resource.

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• Where- DPW Amsterdam 2026, Booth S31.

• When- 30 September and 1 October 2026, live demonstrations on both days.

• Recognition- Shortlisted for the Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific Solution Provider Award 2026.

• Also- Avni Johari of Claight named 2026 Future of Sourcing Rising Star finalist; winners announced 26 October 2026 in Chicago.

• Who it is for- Chief procurement officers, category managers, strategic sourcing leads and procurement analysts.

What is Claight Hub?

Claight Hub is an AI-powered procurement intelligence platform that brings category intelligence reports, commodity price forecasts, should-cost models, supplier intelligence and market signals into a single workspace. Procurement functions typically stitch these together from several vendors and internal spreadsheets. Claight Hub lets a category manager move from market context to a sourcing decision without leaving one platform.

Key features of Claight Hub

• Category intelligence reports- Structured, regularly refreshed category reports covering market size, demand drivers, supply landscape, cost structure, pricing dynamics, regulation and sourcing strategies across thousands of direct and indirect categories.

• Commodity price tracking and forecasts- Historical price series, latest movements and forward-looking forecasts for commodities, chemicals, metals, agricultural inputs and energy, with an inflation monitor that tracks basket costs against headline indices.

• Should-cost models- Bottom-up cost models that break a product into raw materials, conversion, energy, labour, logistics and margin, giving buyers a fact base for negotiations and price challenge.

• Supplier intelligence- Supplier profiles, financial signals, sanctions and risk screening, along with live news and event monitoring for qualifying and monitoring the supply base.

• Market signals- Country and category level signal cards that surface supply disruptions, policy changes, price moves and capacity announcements as they happen.

• Inrity AI assistant- A built-in AI analyst grounded in the Hub's own content that answers category questions in plain language, drafts summaries and points buyers to the underlying data.

• Secure document delivery- Watermarked, access-controlled report viewing and e-signature workflows for sharing deliverables with stakeholders and clients.

What is Procure 360?

Procure 360 is an AI trade intelligence platform from Procurement Resource that turns global import and export records into supplier discovery and negotiation insight for procurement teams. Category managers are routinely asked who else is buying a material, where it is coming from, at what landed price, and how that picture has shifted over the past year. Answering those questions today means working through customs records one country at a time, reconciling inconsistent product descriptions and units, and waiting days for an analyst to assemble a view that is out of date on arrival.

Procure 360 collapses that process into a single search. A buyer enters an HS code or a plain product description, selects the markets and the period of interest, and receives a consolidated view of shipments, trading partners, volumes and values within seconds. The result is faster supplier discovery, stronger negotiation positions grounded in actual transaction data, and early visibility of supply shifts before they show up in price.

Key features of Procure 360

• Multi-country trade coverage- Shipment-level import and export records from more than 70 country sources, searchable from one interface rather than market by market.

• Search by HS code or product description- Teams can start with a tariff code or simply describe the material. Product-name search works across local-language customs descriptions, so a buyer does not need to know how a product is labelled in each country.

• Overview dashboard- Headline shipment counts, traded value, volume and average unit value for the selected product and period, with trend lines that show how the market has moved month by month.

• Importer and exporter analysis- Ranked views of the companies buying and selling a product, with their share of trade, shipment frequency and counterpart countries. Sourcing teams get a ready-made long list of qualified suppliers and a view of who their competitors are buying from.

• Market volume analysis- Volume and value broken down by origin and destination country, port and HS sub-code, so teams can see where supply is concentrated and where alternative sources exist.

• Multidimensional analysis- Cross-tabulation of any two dimensions, for example supplier by destination port or origin country by month, without exporting to a spreadsheet.

• Detailed shipment data- Row-level transaction records, including consignee, shipper, quantity, declared value, unit price and transport details, available for download.

• Normalised and translated records- Local-language customs entries are translated into English and quantities are standardised to common units, so figures from different countries can be compared directly.

• Inrity AI assistant- The same embedded AI analyst that powers Claight Hub, answering questions about the loaded trade data in plain language and helping a buyer move from raw shipments to a sourcing recommendation.

• Cost-controlled data access- Every search returns a free sample and an estimate before full records are retrieved, so teams know what they are getting and can control spend on large pulls.

One procurement intelligence stack

Claight Hub and Procure 360 are designed to work together. A team builds its understanding of a category in Claight Hub, then uses Procure 360 to identify and validate the specific suppliers behind that market using real trade flows. Procure 360 is accessible from within Claight Hub, so the move from category view to supplier view is a single click.

"Procurement teams have had access to market data and trade data for years, but it has sat in separate tools, most of them built for analysts or compliance teams rather than for buyers," said Ayush Mukherjee, Vice President, Procurement Research at Claight. "Claight Hub and Procure 360 are built around the questions a category manager actually asks. What is happening in my category? Who supplies it, from where, at what price? And how is that changing? Being shortlisted by Procurement Leaders is a strong signal that this is the right direction, and we are looking forward to putting both platforms in front of the DPW community in Amsterdam."

See Claight Hub and Procure 360 at DPW Amsterdam 2026

Claight and Procurement Resource will exhibit at Booth S31 at DPW Amsterdam on 30 September and 1 October 2026. Live demonstrations of Claight Hub and Procure 360 will run throughout both days, and both platforms will be officially launched at the event. Attendees can book a demo slot in advance at https://www.procurementresource.com/dpw-2026-procurement-resource-claight or visit the booth during exhibition hours.

Claight's Avni Johari named a Future of Sourcing Rising Star finalist

Future of Sourcing has named Avni Johari, AVP, Procurement Research at Claight, a finalist for its 2026 Rising Star Award. The award recognises an individual newer to the industry whose thought leadership and expertise show promise of a lasting impact on sourcing and procurement. Avni is one of the four finalists this year, alongside nominees from The Pokémon Company International and Paramount Pictures. Winners will be announced live at the SIG Global Executive Summit in Chicago on 26 October 2026.

"Avni's nomination reflects the depth of procurement thinking that goes into what we build," said Vishal Ranjan, CEO and Founder at Claight. "Platforms like Claight Hub and Procure 360 are only as good as the people who understand the buyer's problem, and this recognition is well deserved."

Frequently asked questions

What is Claight Hub?

Claight Hub is an AI-powered procurement intelligence platform from Claight that combines category intelligence reports, commodity price forecasts, should-cost models, supplier intelligence and market signals in one workspace for procurement and category management teams.

What is Procure 360?

Procure 360 is an AI trade intelligence platform from Procurement Resource. It lets procurement teams search for global import and export records by HS code or product description to identify suppliers, benchmark prices and track supply shifts across more than 70 country sources.

When and where are Claight Hub and Procure 360 being launched?

Both platforms will be officially launched at DPW Amsterdam on 30 September and 1 October 2026 at Booth S31, with live demonstrations on both days.

What is the Procurement Leaders Asia Pacific Solution Provider Award?

It is an annual award from Procurement Leaders recognising the solution provider that demonstrates the most impactful and valuable technology or service for procurement functions in the Asia Pacific region. Claight is shortlisted this year for Claight Hub and Procure 360.

Who is Avni Johari?

Avni Johari is AVP, Procurement Research at Claight and a finalist for the 2026 Future of Sourcing Rising Star Award, which recognises emerging thought leaders in sourcing and procurement. Winners will be announced at the SIG Global Executive Summit in Chicago on 26 October 2026.

Who uses Claight Hub and Procure 360?

Chief procurement officers, category managers, strategic sourcing leads, supply market analysts and procurement teams across manufacturing, chemicals, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, energy and services industries.

About Procurement Resource

Procurement Resource, a part of Claight, is a procurement intelligence provider offering price trend analysis, cost models, market reports and trade intelligence to sourcing and category management teams worldwide.

About Claight

Claight is a market and procurement intelligence company whose platforms and research services support strategy, sourcing and category teams across industries. Its offerings include Claight Hub, the AI-powered procurement intelligence platform; Procurement Resource, which provides price trend analysis, cost models and trade intelligence, including Procure 360; and Expert Market Research (https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/), which delivers syndicated and custom market research reports, industry analysis and consulting across more than 40 industries. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the USA, with offices across India, Vietnam, Philippines, Australia and the UK, Claight has been growing at 40% year on year.

Media contact

Tripti Jaggi Assistant Manager- Visual and Corporate Communication, Claight tripti.jaggi@claight.com | public.relations@claight.com +91 7838173189 www.claight.com

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