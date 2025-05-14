Claim Your Rewards: New BGMI Redeem Codes Drop Ahead of 3.8 Update

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 14: KRAFTON India has unveiled a new set of redeem codes as part of its ongoing effort to reward the BGMI community with exclusive in-game items. These fresh codes are packed with premium content such as rare skins, cosmetics, and gear, giving players new ways to enhance their style and performance in the game.

Available for a limited time, these codes are redeemable only via BGMI's official redemption page from April 22 to June 6, 2025.

Redeem codes:

1.CTZBZ4NFU84G

2.CTZCZ6VFDNBJ

3.CTZDZ84GNWUT

4.CTZEZ3CFVCVS

5.CTZFZ47JFQXK

6.CTZGZ5M4RF9K

7.CTZHZS6FD8H4

8.CTZIZKUEFTCR

9.CTZJZBN75PUM

10.CTZKZK6XWPK7

11.CTZLZS7JJP8U

12.CTZMZABTC8W3

13.CUZBZFBBDWMX

14.CUZCZB88KK67

15CUZDZJMNC6BE

16CUZEZUGSF5DW

17.CUZFZ945PDHA

18.CUZGZUSUDG3G

19CUZHZE5M9UX3

20.CUZIZJMKPVD7

21.CUZJZFRXSKW5

22.CUZKZ756K7VB

23.CUZLZWCXQ8CR

24.CUZMZSKD3PF6

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

-Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

