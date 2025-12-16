CLARIFICATION REGARDING REGISTRATION OF FOREIGN MEDICAL GRADUATES (FMGs)

Chennai, 16th December 25: The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) wishes to clarify recent media reports regarding an alleged delay in the registration of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs). TNMC follows a well-defined verification process before issuing provisional eligibility and provisional registration certificates to FMGs. This process includes scrutiny of screening test certificates, passport and travel details, embassy verification, and authentication of medical qualification certificates from the concerned universities. Each of these verification steps involves coordination with multiple agencies and naturally requires time. Through this due process, TNMC has also identified several cases of fake or invalid certificates, which were appropriately rejected in the interest of patient safety and public trust.

It is important to note that TNMC’s role is limited to issuing provisional eligibility certificates and provisional registration certificates after verification. The Council does not control internship allotment or policy decisions related to training.

For FMGs who pursued online courses or appeared for examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic or due to war-related disruptions, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued specific circulars governing their eligibility and the duration of Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI). TNMC strictly follows these NMC guidelines while processing applications.

As per the current 7.5% quota prescribed by NMC, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) is responsible for allotting CRMI postings in NMC-recognized medical colleges across Tamil Nadu. It is also clarified that vacancies are still available in certain medical colleges under this quota.

TNMC is working towards acting in a responsible, transparent, and balanced manner, facilitating genuine FMGs while firmly preventing unqualified or fake practitioners from entering the medical system, thereby safeguarding public health and welfare.

