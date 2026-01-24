Class 10 Student Launches Youth Digital Wellness Initiative to Promote Balanced Screen Use

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: A student-led digital awareness initiative titled Youth Digital Wellness has been launched to address the growing concerns around excessive screen use among children and adolescents, amid rising dependence on digital devices and social media platforms.

The initiative has been introduced by a Class 10 student and focuses on encouraging responsible and mindful technology use among young users without restricting access to digital tools. It aims to create awareness among families, schools, and communities about the long-term impact of prolonged screen exposure on children's cognitive, emotional, and behavioural development.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Amreen Kaur Bhatti said,

"Technology is a powerful tool, but without awareness it can quietly take over our lives, especially for children. The idea behind Youth Digital Wellness is to help young people understand how to use technology with balance, confidence and control."

The programme includes an online awareness and pledge platform designed to engage students, parents, and educators. It highlights key concerns such as screen dependency, reduced attention span, emotional stress, and behavioural changes associated with excessive use of digital devices.

As part of the initiative, several educational resources have been developed, including a Digital Wellness Index or Calculator to help assess screen habits, structured toolkits for parents, a Youth Ambassador Programme, and Digital Wellness Certificates for schools that adopt organised approaches to promoting digital balance.

With screen time among minors continuing to rise, digital wellness has become a growing concern for parents and educators across the country. The initiative positions itself as an awareness-driven effort that supports healthier digital routines while recognising the importance of technology in education and everyday life.

According to the organisers, Youth Digital Wellness seeks to foster informed decision-making around digital consumption through education, community participation, and structured guidance, with the objective of building sustainable and healthy digital habits among children and adolescents.

