Classic Electrodes (India) Limited Reports H1 FY27 Results; Total Income Up 18% YoY

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11: Classic Electrodes (India) Limited (NSE: CLASSICEIL), a manufacturer of welding consumables, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

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Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director, Classic Electrodes (India) Limited, said:

“H1 FY27 has been a period of steady growth for Classic Electrodes. Total Income grew 18% to ₹145.23 crore, EBITDA rose 17% to ₹13.94 crore and Net Profit increased 12% to ₹7.28 crore, reflecting the resilience of our core manufacturing operations and steady demand for welding consumables.

Our balanced portfolio across electrodes, MIG wires and Flux Cored Wire continues to support our growth. We are also building for the next stage by diversifying into allied engineering and metal products, including elastic rail clips, aluminium wire rods, cables and conductors and steel wires, and through our strategic stake in HM Power and Cables Private Limited. These steps leverage our manufacturing expertise and distribution network to capture new opportunities in existing and emerging markets.

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Demand for welding consumables remains supported by infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, railway modernisation and the Government’s push for domestic manufacturing. With continued investment in technology, process optimisation and operational efficiency, the outlook for the Company remains positive, and we look forward to sustained growth and progress.”

Business Updates and Outlook

- Diversification into Allied Products: The Company has amended its Main Object clause to include the manufacturing and trading of allied engineering and metal products, including elastic rail clips, aluminium wire rods, cables and conductors and steel wires.

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- Strategic Investment: The Company holds a 21.95% equity stake in HM Power and Cables Private Limited, acquired in two tranches of 18.89% in November 2025 and 3.06% in March 2026.

- Technology and Operations: The Company continues to upgrade its machinery, software-based design systems and digital project management tools at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Kolkata, enhancing execution efficiency, improving quality and reducing operational costs through process optimisation.

- Board Strengthened: Ms. Komal Agarwal was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director with effect from July 1, 2026, bringing entrepreneurial experience in sales and financial management.

About Classic Electrodes (India) Limited

Established in 1997, Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a leading manufacturer of welding consumables, offering a wide range of electrodes and MIG wires catering to diverse industrial applications. The Company focuses on quality manufacturing, product innovation, and operational efficiency to serve customers across industries.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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