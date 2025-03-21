NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Samsonite, a global leader in travel gear, has a long-standing tradition of blending innovation with elegance, superior craftsmanship, and distinctive flair. In celebration of its 115th anniversary, the brand's latest offering, New Streamlite, is truly noteworthy. This collection not only revisits the company's origins but also underscores its commitment to spearheading the future of travel.

The New Streamlite is a modern take on Samsonite's iconic Streamlite from the 1940s. Available in Admiral Blue and Bermuda Green, its framed exterior exudes confidence, blending structure with refinement and classic design with modern sensibilities. It features a TSA-approved lock frame with one-touch access for seamless security. The Aero-Trac™ Whirl Suspension Wheels minimize vibration and noise, ensuring stability and effortless movement on any surface.

The collection features three distinct pieces: a briefcase, a Spinner 55, and a Spinner 75. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of travellers who value both aesthetics and practicality. The interior showcases meticulous craftsmanship in a luxurious a satin-like finish featuring a heritage-inspired Resort Print lining. Additionally, intelligent compartments, premium packing cubes, and a matching luggage cover in high-quality jacquard fabric ensure an effortless and elevated packing experience.

Those who value enduring quality over fleeting trends will appreciate the New Streamlite as a true collector's item. More than mere luggage, the New Streamlite embodies timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship. Each piece includes a monogrammable tag, offering the unique opportunity to create a personal heirloom. The New Streamlite launched worldwide in March 2025 and is now available at select Samsonite stores, pop-up locations, and online.

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research, development and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

For more details visit: www.samsonite.in/samsonite-newstreamlite.

