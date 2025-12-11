CLAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Harsh Gagrani, Co-founder LegalEdge by Toprankers Urge Aspirants to “Audit, Not Panic”

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the provisional CLAT 2026 answer key and individual response sheets today, December 10, 2025, at 5:00 PM on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the same day as the exam (December 07, 2025), the academic team at LegalEdge by Toprankers hosted a live CLAT 2026 exam analysis, breaking down section-wise difficulty, ideal attempts, and expected score range for different law schools that now meet the first official benchmark in the form of the provisional answer key.

Provisional Key: First Official Reality Check

With more than 92,000 registrations across UG and PG programmes this year, today’s answer key and response sheets are the first formal opportunity for aspirants to see where they stand after CLAT 2026.

Using the documents available in their candidate login, test-takers can now:

• Match each of their recorded responses against the official options for their booklet set

• Apply the published marking scheme of +1 / –0.25 / 0 for unattempted questions

• Arrive at a near-accurate estimated score days before the declaration of result

This turns vague post-exam anxiety into something more concrete: a score range that can be mapped to realistic college options instead of relying on guesswork or memory-based keys.

“Use the Key to Learn, Not Just to Count Marks,” says Harsh Gagrani

Harsh is advising candidates to treat the answer key as more than a scoring tool. The suggestion is to sit with the paper, the key, and the response sheet and ask three questions:

• Where did I lose marks? Was it because of misreading, time pressure, conceptual gaps, or second-guessing?

• Which sections behaved as predicted in the analysis, and which surprised me?

• If I had to retake CLAT in a year, what would I change in my preparation based on this performance?

By approaching the key as a diagnostic document, aspirants can extract lessons that stay relevant even after this admission cycle—especially for those who may be considering a repeat attempt or writing other law entrance exams.

Objection Window: Be Precise, Evidence-Backed, and Selective

Along with the answer key, the Consortium is opening a limited objection window, where candidates can challenge specific questions or answer options through the online portal.

Experts at LegalEdge by Toprankers are cautioning students against raising objections purely out of frustration with a tough paper. Instead, aspirants are advised to:

• Challenge only those questions where there is clear academic ground—such as ambiguity, multiple correct options, or conflict with standard legal or factual sources.

• Support objections with recognised textbooks, judgments, or newspaper references, not generic internet articles.

• Read the official instructions carefully for the prescribed fee per objection and final timelines, as notified on the Consortium website.

A focused, evidence-backed objection has a better chance of being upheld and influencing the final answer key on which results and ranks are based.

From Provisional Score to Counselling Strategy

While cut-offs for individual NLUs will become clear only after the final result and counselling lists are published, today’s key allows candidates to work with a realistic score range and start planning.

Broadly, aspirants can use their estimated score to:

• Decide whether they are likely to be safely placed, borderline, or below typical ranges for the most sought-after NLUs based on previous years’ trends

• Begin shortlisting a priority order of colleges, keeping in mind location preferences, fees, specialisations, and long-term plans

• Clarify backup routes—such as other national and state-level law entrances or related undergraduate programmes—if their score is significantly below expectations

Parents are encouraged to participate in this phase, not by fixating on one target college, but by weighing practical factors and ensuring that the student’s mental health and long-term goals stay at the center of every decision.

Next Steps: Final Key, Result, and Beyond

Once the objection window closes, the Consortium will review all representations, publish a final answer key, and compute the CLAT 2026 result on that basis, followed by centralized counselling and allotment across participating NLUs.

Until then, candidates are urged to:

• Treat today’s provisional key as a planning tool, not a verdict

• Stay updated only through the official Consortium website and credible educational platforms

• Use this period to prepare documents and information likely to be required during counselling and admission

All the best for the results and journey ahead!

Harsh Gagrani

Co-founder, LegalEdge by Toprankers

