Clean Android, Big Batteries: motorola 5G Phones to Consider in 2026

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: motorola 5G phones deliver a clean Android experience without charging flagship prices. The Hello UI keeps the interface simple with fewer pre-installed apps, while affordable and mid-range models pack features such as 50MP cameras, 120Hz displays, and batteries up to 7,000 mAh. Buyers can compare value-maximising motorola mobile phones at their nearest Bajaj Finance partner store and buy their preferred option on Easy EMIs.

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What do motorola 5G phones offer in 2026?

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motorola 5G phones in 2026 combine a simple Android experience with useful hardware upgrades across different price segments.

- Near-stock Android experience: Most motorola mobile phones run on Hello UI, which stays close to stock Android with familiar menus and fewer pre-installed apps. This makes navigation simpler and reduces unnecessary software clutter.

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- Useful software extras: moto gestures lets users open the camera or flashlight with simple hand movements. Smart Connect supports file sharing across devices, while moto secure and moto ai add security and productivity tools.

- Big batteries: motorola 5G phones offer batteries ranging from 5,200 mAh to 7,000 mAh, reducing the need for frequent charging during travel, gaming, and streaming. Select models also support up to 68 W TurboPower charging for faster top-ups.

- Smooth and bright displays: The range includes 120Hz LCD screens and sharper 1.5K AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates. Select Edge models also offer high peak brightness for better visibility in supported HDR content.

- Powerful processors: From Dimensity 6400 and Snapdragon 7s-series chips to the Dimensity 8500 Extreme, motorola offers processors for everyday multitasking, gaming, and demanding apps across price points.

- Capable cameras: Most models feature 50MP main cameras, while select phones add Sony LYTIA sensors and OIS for clearer handheld photos. Premium Edge models also offer dedicated telephoto cameras for optical zoom.

Some motorola 5G phones with clean Android and big value in 2026

1. moto G67 Power 5G: 7,000 mAh battery and 50MP Sony camera

The moto G67 Power 5G packs a large 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, offering up to 58 hours of use for scrolling, streaming, and gaming without frequent charging. This motorola 5G phone also features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera with Quad Pixel technology, capturing brighter, clearer photos even in low light.

2. motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G: 144Hz AMOLED display and 52-hour battery

The motorola Edge 70 Fusion brings a premium display to the mid-range motorola 5G phone segment. Its 6.8-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits for better outdoor visibility. The 7,000 mAh battery offers up to 52 hours of use, while 68 W TurboPower charging helps reduce charging time.

3. moto G37 5G: Gorilla Glass 7i and 120Hz bright display

This affordable motorola mobile offers 5G connectivity and smooth multitasking with the Dimensity 6400 chipset and AI-powered RAM booster technology. It features Gorilla Glass 7i for better drop protection, MIL-STD-810H certification, and IP64 water resistance for improved durability, even on a budget phone. It also packs a 5,200 mAh battery, a bright 6.7-inch Color Boost display, and a 50MP Quad Pixel camera, offering good value for everyday use.

4. motorola Edge 60 Fusion: 50MP Sony camera and military-grade durability

The motorola Edge 60 Fusion suits buyers who enjoy photography and want a phone that can handle everyday wear. Its 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera uses OIS to reduce blurry photos, while Pantone Validated colours help capture natural-looking skin tones. The phone also gets IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification for added protection. Its 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display makes photos and videos look sharp.

motorola 5G phone prices in India

motorola’s 5G lineup covers several price points, with differences in RAM, storage, performance, and camera features. The following are indicative prices for selected variants:

- moto G67 Power 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM): Rs. 22,999

- motorola Edge 70 Fusion (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM): Rs. 37,999

- moto G37 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM): Rs. 15,499

- motorola Edge 60 Fusion (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM): Rs. 32,999

Updated: October 2026.

Disclaimer: Prices may vary by variant, retailer, stock availability, and offers. Please check the latest price before buying.

Which motorola 5G phone suits which buyer?

1. moto G67 Power 5G: Good for battery life and everyday photography, especially for buyers who want long usage hours and a capable Sony camera.

2. motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G: Good for gaming and entertainment, especially for users who want a smooth AMOLED display, fast charging, and a big battery.

3. moto G37 5G: An affordable 5G option for budget-conscious buyers who want reliable performance and added durability.

4. motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Good for photography and durability, especially for buyers who want natural-looking photos, a sharp display, and stronger protection against water and dust.

Upgrade to better value, shop for a motorola 5G phone on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance

Buyers who prefer clean Android without unnecessary apps or clutter can find several motorola 5G phones with useful features at reasonable prices at their nearest Bajaj Finance partner store. They can compare motorola models, check available offers, and buy their preferred phone on Easy EMIs instead of paying the full amount upfront.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.

2. Enquire about eligible motorola 5G phones and Easy EMI options.

3. Compare the available models, variants, and offers.

4. Choose a suitable repayment tenure.

5. Complete the purchase and pay through convenient monthly instalments.

About Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL serves over 124.43 million customers through a diversified portfolio comprising consumer loans, SME finance, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and payments, offered through Web, App and at 4,000+ locations. As a FinAI company, BFL is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BBB/Stable and a short-term rating of A-2 by S&P Global ratings. It has been assigned a ‘Baa3 Corporate Family Rating’ with Stable outlook from Moody’s Rating.

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