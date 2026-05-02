Cleantech Startup NovorbisItus Raises Rs 13.35 Crore Seed Round Led by Rainmatter, with participation from Rockstud Capital

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: NovorbisItusPvt. Ltd., a Pune-based cleantech startup, has raised ₹13.35 crore in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter, the investment initiative of Zerodha. The company develops emission control and air purification systems for decentralised pollution sources such as diesel generator (DG) sets and crematoriums, including retrofit solutions for existing infrastructure. The round also saw participation from Rockstud Capital, an early-stage fund focused on manufacturing-led companies. The transaction was advised by Indorient Financial Services Ltd. • The Pune-based startup will use the funds to scale its emission control solutions for diesel generators and crematoriums and expand into new product lines.

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• The round is led by Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter, with participation from Rockstud Capital, an early-stage fund focused on manufacturing-led and sustainability-driven businesses.

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The fresh capital will be used to scale deployment of its existing solutions, expand its product portfolio to address additional use cases such as emissions reduction in boilers and large industrial facilities, including steel plants, and enable industries to implement on-site carbon capture technologies.

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NovorbisItus was founded by Harsh Neekhra, Gagan Tripathi, and Divyank Gupta. The company’s first product was a filter-less Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) that can be retrofitted to existing DG sets, enabling companies to meet emission norms without requiring equipment replacement. This was followed by a product for crematoriums called Crematorium Air Purification System (CAPS).

Harsh, CEO, said, “We started NovorbisItus as second year college students in Indore with an idealistic view to fix air pollution at its source and leave clean air for future generations. Over the past few years, we have translated that vision into deployable solutions that are now being used across industrial and commercial settings in India. With this investment, we aim to scale our technology, expand our product portfolio, and accelerate adoption across sectors where emission control has traditionally been limited.” Abhinav Negi, Investment Lead – Climate and Deep-tech, Rainmatter, said: "At Rainmatter, we look for problems that are urgent, undeniable, and underserved. DG set emissions and crematorium pollution tick all three. Novorbis is solving both with technology built for Indian conditions, where global solutions have simply not worked. What gives us confidence is not just the product but the team behind it. Harsh Neekhra, GaganTripathi, and Divyank Gupta started this in college and have stayed the course through everything that hardware throws at you. That kind of persistence, combined with real deployments and a compliance tailwind that only gets stronger, is why we are backing them." Abhishek Agrawal, Founder & Managing Partner, Rockstud Capital, added: “At Rockstud Capital, we back manufacturing-led businesses solving real-world problems at scale. Novorbis stands out for building a certified, commercially deployable emission control solution in a segment that is both underserved and structurally inevitable. With tightening emission norms and increasing regulatory enforcement, retrofit solutions like Novorbis’ RECD are becoming essential infrastructure. We believe the team is well-positioned to scale across industrial and urban applications.” About the Technology NovorbisItus’ primary product is an ARAI-certified, filter-less Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD), designed to reduce particulate matter and other harmful emissions from DG sets. India is estimated to have over 20 lakh DG sets in operation, contributing significantly to particulate emissions, particularly in urban centres such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai that have witnessed sustained periods of poor air quality in recent years.

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The patented system combines electrostatic precipitation (ESP) with an automated cleaning system, delivering high efficiency and minimal maintenance requirements, making it suitable for retrofit applications. The solution enables operators of existing diesel generator sets across industrial and commercial environments to meet CPCB emission norms, including CPCB IV+ standards, without requiring full equipment replacement.

For crematoriums, the startup offers a unique Crematorium Air Purification System (CAPS) that offers a 90-95% reduction in air pollution, as certified by IIT Bombay. The startup’s Founder and CEO, Harsh Neekhra, said, “Eight million tonnes of carbon emissions occur due to ritualistic last rites in crematoriums. This is an India-specific problem and we looked at this as an opportunity to combine our traditions and engineering innovation and came up with the CAPS product. This product enables green crematoriums, and we’re very excited to take the innovation to different parts of the country.” About NovorbisItusPvt. Ltd.

NovorbisItusPvt. Ltd. is a Pune-based cleantech company focused on emission control and air purification technologies. Founded in 2019 by Harsh Neekhra (CEO), GaganTripathi (CTO), and Divyank Gupta (Director of Sales), the company develops filter-less, retrofit solutions to reduce emissions from decentralised pollution sources such as diesel generator sets and crematorium systems. Its flagship product, an ARAI-certified Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD), enables industrial and commercial operators to meet CPCB emission norms through cost-effective upgrades.

Novorbis traces its origins to Indore, where the founding team began building solutions with the mission to eliminate pollution. The company commenced commercial sales of its RECD product in 2022. Today, Pune serves as the company’s primary base for production, R&D, and distribution as it scales deployments across India.

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