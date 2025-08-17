DT
Clear regulatory directives, data visibility, accurate billing key to success of smart meter roll-out in power sector: CII Poll

Clear regulatory directives, data visibility, accurate billing key to success of smart meter roll-out in power sector: CII Poll

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): A poll by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the roll-out of smart metering in India has revealed an optimistic view around smart meters and their usage in India.

The respondents suggested mandating smart meter rollouts through clear regulatory directives and empowering consumers with data visibility, accurate billing, and prompt grievance redressal.

On the outcomes of the poll, Dr Suket Singhal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Secure Meters, who also led the CII Taskforce on Smart Metering in 2024-25, said, "The most significant outcome of this poll was the need to improve consumer engagement. By ensuring that the experience of prepayment in electricity equals or is better than mobile telephony or DTH, we as an industry will be able to deliver on its promise to customers."

Once consumers have been adequately trained, they will remain engaged, and at the level of grassroots politics, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) will become acceptable, he added.

The findings are based on the responses received from a poll conducted over the last two months among the participants of the 3rd CII Smart Meter Conference. The poll explores various aspects of smart meter projects, infrastructure, challenges, consumer awareness, security, and potential improvements.

While most people term the current state of smart metering infrastructure in India as being average, 41 per cent respondents have a positive view. Some of the key challenges identified include outdated utility infrastructure leading to interoperability and data management issues, unreliable connectivity in remote areas, regulatory hurdles, a slow and cumbersome procurement process, and low levels of awareness about billing and privacy concerns, necessitating focused outreach and awareness efforts.

Singhal said, "What consumers are asking for is a better experience, which can be provided by ensuring everyone gets to pay what they can, when they can."

Secondly, the need to fully de-risk cyber vulnerabilities was identified as a key pillar to providing confidence to stakeholders. All systems must be designed with security in mind and must have adequate processes to ensure that security and data privacy remain robust, he added.

Singhal also underscored the need to modernise distribution grids for short- and medium-term success. "RDSS is one of the world's best smart metering constructs. We, as an industry, need to deliver this to the nation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

