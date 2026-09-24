Clearing the Path: Mars Launches Pet Adoption Resource Hub, as New Research Reveals What Holds Adopters Back

• New global research, the largest pet adoption study of its kind¹, by Mars, Incorporated, reveals that nearly a third of pet parents want to adopt but are held back by uncertainties around pets' health, behavior and compatibility.

• Mars is launching a new online Adoption Hub, giving prospective and current pet parents practical, expert guidance on the most common barriers and responsible pet ownership, so they can navigate the adoption journey with confidence.

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• Mars is expanding its 2026 Global Adoption Weekend to over 30 countries, supporting more local shelters than ever before.

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LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Mars reveals that uncertainty about an animal's background and a lack of expert advice can deter prospective pet adopters, highlighting a critical need for guidance throughout the adoption journey.

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https://www.multivu.com/mars-incorporated/9422551-en-mars-launches-pet-adoption-resource-hub

Launched ahead of the 2026 Mars Global Adoption Weekend, the study builds on the Mars State of the Pet Homelessness Project by deepening understanding of the barriers people face when considering pet adoption, and how these can be overcome to help more pets find and remain in loving homes.

Surveying more than 26,000 people across 14 countries, the research found that while 58% of current pet parents did not adopt their pet, nearly one in three (28%) expressed a desire to adopt in the future, given the right guidance and support.

Navigating the Rescue Reality with Confidence

Among those considering adoption, the most common concerns stem from the unknown, including undiscovered medical history (33%), behavioral background (27%) and household compatibility (25%).

The study also highlights an opportunity for greater nutrition expertise and guidance. With 71% of adopters changing their pet's diet after leaving the shelter, expert support can play an important role in helping pet parents navigate the transition and ensure their pets received appropriate, complete and balanced nutrition in a safe and informed way.

Veterinarian and Pet Nutrition & Health Science Expert - Esther Bijsmans, DVM, PhD Mars Pet Nutrition comments: "Adopting a pet is an exciting and rewarding experience, but practical guidance is key to building confidence and helping pets and their owners thrive together.

"When welcoming home a new pet, we encourage pet parents to follow the 3-3-3 rule: the first three days are about helping a new pet feel safe, the first three weeks are about establishing routines, learning the household dynamic and building trust; and by three months, most pets will have begun to settle in. Patience and bond-building play a central role.

"Nutrition also plays a vital role in a pet's overall well-being. A common mistake is switching food too quickly. Instead, gradually transition to a new diet over 7–10 days to support healthy digestion and help pets adjust comfortably."

Clearing the Path to Responsible Adoption

To help clear the path to pet adoption, the company is launching a new online Mars Adoption Hub that offers expert-backed advice, including from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, using the extensive knowledge from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute and practical resources for pre- and post-adoption support.

When the right support is in place, the reward of adopting a pet is clear: Pet parents cite seeing an adopted pet become relaxed and comfortable in their home (43%) and feeling like part of the family (41%) as the most fulfilling milestones of adoption.

Anthony Guerrieri, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Pet Nutrition, Mars comments:

"Bringing a pet home should be an exciting milestone, not an overwhelming one. What this research clearly shows is that people have the heart to adopt, but they often second-guess whether they have the know-how. By giving people clear, trusted guidance from day one and supporting shelters through our Mars Global Adoption Weekend, we want to take the guesswork out of adoption and help people feel completely confident bringing home a new pet."

Global Impact, Local Action

Building on the incredible success of last year, the 2026 Mars Global Adoption Weekend will expand to over 30 countries, helping more pets find homes.

Ready to adopt? Visit the Mars Adoption Hub to find participating shelters during Global Adoption Weekend and access resources to help you prepare for life with your new pet.

Notes to Editor

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

References:

¹The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 26,002 General Consumers across the UK, USA, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, India, Poland, Philippines, Canada, Italy, and Japan (18+). The data was collected between 16.07.2026 - 29.07.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

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