Clearly Blue Digital Marks a Decade of Storytelling with a Summit on AI and the Future of Marketing

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: Clearly Blue Digital, one of Bengaluru's most recognised thought leadership and content marketing agencies, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a landmark industry event that asks the question every marketer is quietly grappling with: in a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence, what exactly is the role of human creativity?

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- Bengaluru's pioneering thought leadership agency convenes industry leaders, marketing practitioners, and AI innovators at 'Reimagining Marketing in the Age of AI' -- a full-day Summit and Workshop on April 17, 2026.

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The Summit, themed 'Reimagining Marketing in the Age of AI', will be held at Hotel Greenpark, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. It brings together a curated assembly of senior marketing leaders, technologists, and practitioners for a day of panels, provocations, a fireside chat -- and, for the first time, a live AI-for-Marketers workshop.

"Ten years ago, Clearly Blue was born with a simple conviction: that businesses grow when they communicate with clarity and authenticity. A decade later, AI has changed almost everything about how marketing is done -- but that conviction has only deepened. This Summit is our way of convening the smartest minds in the room to think through what comes next, together."

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-- Padmaja Narsipur, Founder, Clearly Blue Digital

A Day Built Around the Questions That Matter

The Summit's agenda has been designed to move into the tensions marketers actually face -- from the creative implications of AI-generated content to the organisational challenge of building AI-ready teams.

Three high-calibre panel discussions will anchor the day:

- AI and/or Human Creativity: Conflict or Collaboration? An examination of whether AI can truly be creative, the irreplaceable role of human intuition in storytelling, and what the fear-vs-opportunity equation actually looks like for practising marketers.

- The AI-Ready Marketing Organisation: From new roles like prompt engineers and AI strategists to the reskilling requirement, budget shifts across media, tech, and talent, a discussion on what AI-enabled teams actually look like in practice.

- AI in Action -- Deployment Across Sectors: A cross-industry look at which roles are becoming obsolete, which skills will define the next generation of marketers, and what the marketing organisations of the future will structurally resemble.

The Summit features a diverse lineup of voices -- from global marketing heads and data science experts to innovation coaches, CMOs, and career development practitioners.

The Summit will also mark the release of The Goobe Guide to Thought Leadership, a practitioner-focused guide to building and sustaining genuine thought leadership in an era when everyone has a content strategy. The book distils over a decade of Clearly Blue's experience working with some of India's most ambitious B2B brands.

From Ideas to Execution: A Live AI Workshop

Setting the Summit apart from a standard conference format is an afternoon workshop designed to put AI tools directly in the hands of participants. Structured as three live sessions, the workshop will cover:

- AI-powered tools for digital design and visual communication

- Building websites using AI -- from idea to deployment, including design, UX, SEO, and performance

- Building a complete marketing campaign using AI: audience definition, campaign ideation, ad copy and visuals, and a social media content calendar -- live and in real time using the Clear Owl, an AI-human hybrid content marketing platform developed by the agency.

About Clearly Blue Digital

Founded in 2016 by Padmaja Narsipur, Clearly Blue Digital is a Bengaluru-based thought leadership and content marketing agency that integrates brand strategy, storytelling, web, AI, and multimedia production to build visibility and authority for ambitious B2B organisations. Over the past decade, the agency has partnered with more than 150 brands across technology, BFSI, education, and enterprise services -- and was recognised among India's Most Promising Brands in 2025 by Forbes magazine. Clearly Blue operates as part of a broader group of ventures that includes Adeptic Creative Labs (Digital Skilling and Organizational Effectiveness) and Clearly Azure (Digital Design and UX).

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM - 4:15 PM IST

Venue: The Greenpark, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru

Contact: info@clearlyblue.in

Website: www.clearlyblue.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958197/CLEARLY_BLUE_Team.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778479/Clearly_Blue_Digital_Logo.jpg

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