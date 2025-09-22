DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Cleartrip Unveils Unmissable Festive Travel Deals for The Big Billion Days 2025

Cleartrip Unveils Unmissable Festive Travel Deals for The Big Billion Days 2025

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

• Domestic Hotels at Flat 50%* off (limited bookings only) & Domestic flights starting ₹999*; International flights starting ₹5999* during Tatkaal Sale. • 5-star hotels starting at ₹2999* • Tie-up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for discounts on flights and hotels • Expands hotel roster to 5 lakh+ properties; anticipates record festive travel demand • Visa Denial Cover at ZERO cost* • Domestic - Child Flies Free* (Min 3 Pax or more, 1 Child or Infant Mandatory) • Bus Pass at ₹49*. Additional ₹60* off on every ride for the next 5 trips Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2025: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, today announced a series of exciting travel offers for the Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025. Under the campaign #PricesJoKarDeSabkiChutti, Cleartrip aims to encourage customers to travel more by providing exciting value deals this festive season. With specially curated limited-time offers, a wider selection of hotels, and additional savings on value-added services, Cleartrip is making it easier for travellers across India to plan and book their holiday getaways.

Advertisement

Your window to Travel with Cleartrip: When What is it called? Flights Hotels Bus Monday, September 22nd 12 am - 2 am Rush Hour Domestic fares from ₹999* International fares from ₹5,999* Hotels at min. 35%* Off Flat 20%* off + Bus Pass ₹49* From September 22nd till the sale ends.

12 noon - 2 pm Tatkaal Sale Domestic fares from ₹999* International fares from ₹5,999* Domestic Hotels at Flat 50%* off (limited bookings only) Flat ₹500* off on bookings above ₹2000* From September 22nd till the sale ends.

Advertisement

7 pm - 9 pm Limited Period Deals Child Flies Free* on domestic routes (valid on bookings of 3+ passengers with at least one child/infant) Flat 20%* off on international family bookings (3+ passengers) Min 40%* off on top hotels Flat 20%* off & Bus Pass ₹49* Bank Offers Flights Hotels Bus Partnerships: (Credit Cards & EMI) Axis Bank ICICI Bank Up to 35%* off on flights Flat 25%* off on Domestic Hotels on Axis & ICICI Bank cards Flat 25%* off on International Hotels on ICICI Bank cards Flat 20%* off on International Hotels on Axis bank cards.

Flat 15%* off up to ₹500* + Bus Pass ₹49* Offers on co-branded credit cards: Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Flipkart SBI Credit Card Unlimited 15%* off on flights - 10%* instant discount, 5%* cashback.

Advertisement

Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Unlimited 25%* off on domestic hotels- 20%* instant discount, 5%* cashback.

Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Unlimited 15% off on Buses - 10% instant discount, 5% cashback.

Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Other offers Flights Hotels Bus Up to 100%* off on seat selection or in-flight meals Visa Denial Cover for FREE: Valid on fully and partially refundable flight fares.

5-star stays starting at ₹2,999/-* 4-star stays starting at ₹1,499/-* 30-80%* off on Hotels Portfolio expanded to 70,000+Domestic properties & 4L+ International properties Exclusive Min 10%* Extra (over & above) loyalty discount for Flipkart & Myntra customers New users get a Flat 25%* off with code CTFIRST Bus Pass at ₹49* Additional ₹60* off on every ride for the next 5 trips.

Flat 40% off on Flixbus, Zing bus & DNR Express Flat 15% off on IntrCity Flat 25% off on Dreamline * Terms and Conditions Applicable About Cleartrip Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings including ClearChoice Plus and ClearChoice Max, Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels, and buses, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts