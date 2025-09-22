Cleartrip Unveils Unmissable Festive Travel Deals for The Big Billion Days 2025

• Domestic Hotels at Flat 50%* off (limited bookings only) & Domestic flights starting ₹999*; International flights starting ₹5999* during Tatkaal Sale. • 5-star hotels starting at ₹2999* • Tie-up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for discounts on flights and hotels • Expands hotel roster to 5 lakh+ properties; anticipates record festive travel demand • Visa Denial Cover at ZERO cost* • Domestic - Child Flies Free* (Min 3 Pax or more, 1 Child or Infant Mandatory) • Bus Pass at ₹49*. Additional ₹60* off on every ride for the next 5 trips Bengaluru, India, September 22, 2025: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, today announced a series of exciting travel offers for the Big Billion Days (BBD) 2025. Under the campaign #PricesJoKarDeSabkiChutti, Cleartrip aims to encourage customers to travel more by providing exciting value deals this festive season. With specially curated limited-time offers, a wider selection of hotels, and additional savings on value-added services, Cleartrip is making it easier for travellers across India to plan and book their holiday getaways.
Your window to Travel with Cleartrip: When What is it called? Flights Hotels Bus Monday, September 22nd 12 am - 2 am Rush Hour Domestic fares from ₹999* International fares from ₹5,999* Hotels at min. 35%* Off Flat 20%* off + Bus Pass ₹49* From September 22nd till the sale ends.
12 noon - 2 pm Tatkaal Sale Domestic fares from ₹999* International fares from ₹5,999* Domestic Hotels at Flat 50%* off (limited bookings only) Flat ₹500* off on bookings above ₹2000* From September 22nd till the sale ends.
7 pm - 9 pm Limited Period Deals Child Flies Free* on domestic routes (valid on bookings of 3+ passengers with at least one child/infant) Flat 20%* off on international family bookings (3+ passengers) Min 40%* off on top hotels Flat 20%* off & Bus Pass ₹49* Bank Offers Flights Hotels Bus Partnerships: (Credit Cards & EMI) Axis Bank ICICI Bank Up to 35%* off on flights Flat 25%* off on Domestic Hotels on Axis & ICICI Bank cards Flat 25%* off on International Hotels on ICICI Bank cards Flat 20%* off on International Hotels on Axis bank cards.
Flat 15%* off up to ₹500* + Bus Pass ₹49* Offers on co-branded credit cards: Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Flipkart SBI Credit Card Unlimited 15%* off on flights - 10%* instant discount, 5%* cashback.
Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Unlimited 25%* off on domestic hotels- 20%* instant discount, 5%* cashback.
Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Unlimited 15% off on Buses - 10% instant discount, 5% cashback.
Always on during TBBD, unlimited transactions*, no minimum booking value Other offers Flights Hotels Bus Up to 100%* off on seat selection or in-flight meals Visa Denial Cover for FREE: Valid on fully and partially refundable flight fares.
5-star stays starting at ₹2,999/-* 4-star stays starting at ₹1,499/-* 30-80%* off on Hotels Portfolio expanded to 70,000+Domestic properties & 4L+ International properties Exclusive Min 10%* Extra (over & above) loyalty discount for Flipkart & Myntra customers New users get a Flat 25%* off with code CTFIRST Bus Pass at ₹49* Additional ₹60* off on every ride for the next 5 trips.
Flat 40% off on Flixbus, Zing bus & DNR Express Flat 15% off on IntrCity Flat 25% off on Dreamline * Terms and Conditions Applicable About Cleartrip Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India’s fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings including ClearChoice Plus and ClearChoice Max, Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels, and buses, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.
