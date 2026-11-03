ClearZorb Announces Raj Shamani as Brand Ambassador

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 3: ClearZorb by Miduty, a premium, absorption-first nutrition brand, today announced Raj Shamani, Founder of Figuring Out Media, investor and author, as its Brand Ambassador.

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Built on the belief that nutrition should be designed around how the body uses it, ClearZorb is rethinking everyday nutrition through thoughtful formulations and smarter formats. Its whey protein range features the BioActin™ enzyme system and a digestion-first formulation designed to support enzymatic breakdown, creating a protein experience that feels clean, light, and easy to fit into everyday life.

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Extending this absorption-first philosophy to creatine, ClearZorb has introduced the world’s first mouth-dissolving creatine monohydrate format, eliminating the need for mixing and making daily creatine intake more convenient. Founded by Palak and Pranav Midha, ClearZorb aims to shift the conversation beyond how much nutrition people consume to how thoughtfully it is formulated and how effectively the body can use it.

“I like backing founders building with intent, and this one fits how I actually live. I keep an active routine, I’m particular about my nutrition, and creatine is part of that for me. Something built around absorption and easy to take every day just makes sense. Glad to come on board as ClearZorb’s brand ambassador.”

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Raj Shamani, Brand Ambassador, ClearZorb

“Choosing Raj was deliberate. Creatine still carries a myth that it’s only for heavily bulked-up bodybuilders, and Raj breaks it. He lives an active, disciplined life, protein every day and creatine as the next step, and he’s also one of the sharpest thinkers we know, a podcaster who researches relentlessly. That’s exactly what our creatine is about, supporting a strong body and a clear mind, in a form that’s genuinely easy to take every day. There was no one better to represent it.”

Palak Midha & Pranav Midha, Co-Founders, Miduty

ABOUT CLEARZORB

ClearZorb by Miduty is built on a simple belief: nutrition should be designed around how the body uses it. With an absorption-first approach, ClearZorb rethinks everyday nutrition to make it more intentional and easier to integrate into daily life.

Its whey protein range features the BioActin™ enzyme system and a digestion-first formulation designed to support enzymatic breakdown, delivering a protein experience designed to feel clean, light, and easy to live with. Created for health-conscious individuals seeking premium daily nutrition, ClearZorb brings together thoughtful formulation and everyday convenience.

Extending this philosophy beyond whey, ClearZorb introduces the world’s first mouth-dissolving creatine monohydrate format, reimagining how creatine fits into a daily routine. ClearZorb products are manufactured in an NSF-certified facility, and every batch is tested by Eurofins for heavy metals, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and transparency.

Launched in October 2026, ClearZorb is available at ClearZorb.com.

ABOUT RAJ SHAMANI

Raj Shamani is the Founder of Figuring Out Media, an investor, and an author. He is the host of the podcast Figuring Out with Raj Shamani, one of the most-watched podcasts in the world, and partners selectively with brands and founders he believes in.

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