Clickawish Emerges as Leading Western Wear Manufacturer in Surat with Ready Stock & Fast Delivery

PNN

Advertisement

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2: Clickawish Enterprises Private Limited, a Surat-based western wear manufacturer, is strengthening its position in India's apparel industry by offering extensive ready stock, full customization capabilities, and competitive factory-direct pricing. Founded in 2017, Clickawish supports brands, retailers and distributors with fast, reliable manufacturing solutions.

Advertisement

With over 2,000 styles, 300 fabrics in stock, and a ready inventory of 5 lakh (500,000) pieces, Clickawish provides unmatched availability across categories. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of western garments for both men and women, including crop tops, blouses, one-piece dresses, tops, skirts, shirts, trousers, night suits and more--allowing clients to source an entire collection from a single partner.

Advertisement

Key advantages

- No minimum order quantity (no MOQ / no set-wise restriction) -- order any design, any color, any size, any quantity.

Advertisement

- Custom manufacturing -- design-to-production capability with shortened lead times of 45 days.

- Ready stock advantage -- immediate access to inventory of 5 lakh (500,000) pieces for faster go-to-market.

- Fit-focused design -- garments engineered for superior fit to minimize returns.

- Factory-direct pricing -- competitive wholesale rates by eliminating middlemen.

Clickawish was co-founded by Vikas Choudhary and Poonam Agarwal, IIMs graduate with 10 yrs of consulting experience at Accenture Strategy. Their vision was to create a dependable manufacturing partner that resolves common retail pain points--fit issues, long lead times and inconsistent quality. Backed by a professional team of over 100 employees and robust in-house production processes, Clickawish has become a preferred partner for scalable, dependable apparel sourcing.

About Clickawish

Founded in 2017, Clickawish Enterprises Private Limited is a leading western wear manufacturer and wholesaler based in Surat, India. The brand is known for its ready stock availability, custom manufacturing services, affordable pricing and fast turnaround times.

Explore the full catalog at www.clickawish.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)