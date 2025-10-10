Climate-Tech Innovator Newtral Raises USD 600K to Scale AI-Powered Sustainability Platform Globally

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10: Newtral Technologies, an AI-powered sustainability platform, has secured $600,000 in seed funding from NOW Venture Studio's Accelerate program focused on deeptech and climate-tech startups. The partnership will fuel Newtral's mission to build AI-native infrastructure for sustainability, vertical-specific climate systems that automate Scope 3 emissions, supplier data collection, and ESG compliance.

Unlike traditional ESG tools built for reporting, Newtral embeds itself inside enterprise workflows, turning sustainability into an operational function. The platform uses domain-specific AI agents to extract and structure supplier data transforming PDFs, invoices, and disparate data sources into decision-grade intelligence.

Already trusted by leading organizations such as Metro Brands Limited, Wockhardt Limited, ManInfra Construction Limited, and Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Newtral is scaling rapidly across pharma, chemicals, retail, and real estate. The company is already serving top clients across India, Gulf and Europe. The company is further backed by institutions including IIM Bangalore NSRCEL, Stanford Seed, Pedalstart, and Nasscom.

Avi Chudasama, Co-founder and CEO, Newtral, said:

"Most ESG tools are built for reporting, not action. At Newtral, we're building AI-native infrastructure that integrates directly into how enterprises operate. Our AI workflow agents automate the messy, manual work of sustainability bringing clarity to Scope 3, and ESG data, and turning it into systems that drive real climate action."

Anuraag Paul, Co-Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer, Newtral, said,

"Disclosure mandates are accelerating globally - CSRD covering 50,000 companies in Europe, SEC climate rules advancing in the US, UAE introducing sustainability penalties. We're using this capital to deepen our AI capabilities and build data infrastructure that survives regulatory flux: traceable to source documents, auditable by third parties, and adaptable to any disclosure framework. Our clients are already using our AI agents to automate supplier data collection for both BRSR reporting in India and CSRD preparation in Europe"

Gayathri Kuppendra Reddy, Founder, NOW, said:

"We really liked the depth with which Newtral understands the sustainability problem - they see it not just as a reporting issue, but as a systemic challenge. Their AI-native architecture, sharp vertical focus, and early enterprise traction show both depth and scalability. At NOW Venture Studio, we look to work with founders who combine strong domain clarity with deep technical conviction and the Newtral team clearly does. As institutional venture builders, we are excited to embed our networks, resources, and venture-building expertise to help them translate that vision into scalable impact and global growth."

About Newtral

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Newtral Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is the first-ever global sustainability infrastructure powered by AI, enabling enterprises to automate ESG reporting, track value-chain (Scope 3) emissions, and drive measurable decarbonization outcomes.

Trusted by over 100 companies across sectors such as pharma, real estate, and retail, Newtral helps organizations move beyond regulatory compliance to achieve tangible climate impact. By integrating reporting, insights, and action into one intelligent and secure platform, Newtral offers a scalable solution for businesses transitioning toward a low-carbon future.

With a strong focus on data safety, platform security, and global regulatory alignment, Newtral ensures that sustainability transformation is not only effective and data-driven--but also reliable, secure, and future-ready.

About NOW Accelerate

NOW Accelerate is the hands-on co-building and scaling program of NOW Venture Studio. It partners with early-stage startups to move them from initial traction to product-market fit and revenue scale through structured milestones on customer validation, pricing, sales enablement, partnerships, and fundraising preparation. As institutional co-founders, NOW Accelerate embeds capital, resources, networks, and expertise alongside founders to build globally scalable solutions in climate, sustainability, and advanced materials.

