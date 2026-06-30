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Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30: In a significant step towards strengthening India's transition to a sustainable and low-carbon economy, Climekare Sustainability Private Limited (CSPL) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) on 5 June 2026. The collaboration marks an important milestone in advancing climate action, clean technology adoption, and sustainable business transformation across industries.

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Climekare Sustainability is a climate and sustainability solutions company that partners with businesses, industries, and institutions to guide them through their sustainability transformation journey. By combining advisory expertise, digital solutions, and implementation support, the company enables organizations to measure, manage, and reduce their environmental impact while building resilient and future-ready operations.

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Over the years, Climekare Sustainability has built a strong portfolio of clients across the climate, energy, sustainability, and environmental commodities ecosystem. The company has partnered with several leading organizations, including Tata Power Trading Company Limited, EKI Energy Services Limited, Transport Corporation of India Limited, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, ReConnect Energy Solutions Limited, Customized Energy Solutions India Private Limited, Climera Carbon Private Limited, Saxon Renewables Pte. Ltd., AFS Energy BV, Stellapps Technologies Private Limited, ESDC Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and several other organizations, supporting them in their sustainability, carbon management, ESG, renewable energy, and decarbonization initiatives.

The partnership with EBTC comes at a time when sustainability has evolved from a compliance requirement into a strategic business priority. Across the globe, governments, investors, and supply chains are increasingly demanding greater transparency in climate risk management, greenhouse gas emissions, ESG performance, and decarbonization commitments. Regulatory developments such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and India's growing emphasis on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) are accelerating this transition and creating an urgent need for credible sustainability frameworks and implementation partners.

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Against this backdrop, the collaboration between CSPL and EBTC aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote the adoption of clean technologies, and support organizations in developing practical and scalable decarbonization pathways aligned with global sustainability expectations. By leveraging EBTC's strong Europe-India ecosystem and Climekare's expertise in climate advisory and sustainability implementation, the partnership will enable industries to access innovative solutions that deliver measurable environmental and business outcomes.

The collaboration is expected to benefit a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, real estate, logistics, and export-oriented industries, all of which are increasingly required to align with evolving global sustainability standards and investor expectations. Through this partnership, organizations will be better equipped to navigate regulatory complexities, improve operational efficiency, strengthen ESG performance, and enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Saurabh Sainger, Founder of Climekare Sustainability Private Limited, said, "Our collaboration with the European Business and Technology Centre marks a significant milestone in our mission to help businesses accelerate their sustainability transition. Sustainability is no longer just about compliance--it has become a strategic imperative for long-term competitiveness, resilience, and global market access. Through this partnership, we aim to bridge sustainability ambition with practical implementation by bringing together European expertise, clean technologies, and actionable climate solutions that create measurable environmental and business value for Indian industries. We believe this collaboration will empower organizations to confidently navigate the evolving global sustainability landscape while contributing meaningfully to India's Net Zero aspirations."

Poul V. Jensen, Managing Director, European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), said, "India's sustainability journey is one of the most dynamic transformations of our time. With its vast industrial base, growing economy, and ambitious climate commitments, the country presents tremendous opportunities for innovation, technology collaboration, and responsible growth. At EBTC, we see this as a pivotal moment to strengthen bridges between Europe and India, ensuring that sustainable solutions are not only envisioned but also implemented at scale.

Our newly announced collaboration with Climekare Sustainability reflects this shared commitment. Climekare is an emerging player dedicated to advancing practical climate solutions, and EBTC brings decades of experience as a trusted facilitator of Europe-India partnerships in clean technologies, green innovation, and sustainable business practices."

The partnership also reflects the growing momentum of Europe-India cooperation in addressing shared climate challenges and accelerating sustainable economic growth. By connecting businesses with innovative technologies, international best practices, and implementation support, CSPL and EBTC aim to contribute to India's Net Zero ambitions while strengthening industrial competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Commenting on the development, Sushil Sharma, Chairman of Marwari Catalysts Group, said, "We are delighted to see Climekare Sustainability taking this strategic step with EBTC. As businesses worldwide accelerate their sustainability commitments, collaborations such as these will play a critical role in enabling innovation, clean technology adoption, and scalable climate solutions. We are proud to support Climekare in its journey towards creating lasting environmental and economic impact."

As organizations continue to navigate increasing climate risks, evolving regulations, and rising stakeholder expectations, the CSPL-EBTC partnership is poised to serve as a catalyst for sustainable business transformation, empowering industries to transition towards a more resilient, responsible, and low-carbon future.

About Climekare Sustainability Private Limited

Climekare Sustainability Private Limited is a climate and sustainability solutions company dedicated to helping organizations accelerate their sustainability transition. The company provides advisory, digital, and implementation support across carbon management, ESG and sustainability reporting, decarbonization strategy, environmental and energy commodities, climate resilience, renewable energy markets, and sustainable business transformation. Climekare works with leading organizations across India and international markets to develop practical, technology-driven sustainability solutions that deliver measurable environmental and business impact.

About European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC)

The European Business and Technology Centre is an India-EU collaboration platform that facilitates business partnerships, technology transfer, and sustainable innovation between Europe and India. EBTC works across sectors including sustainability, climate action, clean technologies, circular economy, and international business cooperation.

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