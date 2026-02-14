Clinical study validates Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops for children’s overall health

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 14: Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops have demonstrated clinically significant benefits in supporting the overall healthy development of children, as evidenced by findings from a recent independent clinical study. The research provides contemporary scientific validation for this traditional Ayurvedic formulation, which has long been used to promote child wellness. The open label clinical study assessed the efficacy and safety of Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops administered daily for over 90 days. Thirty-five children aged 0 to 16 participated in the study and each participant received age-appropriate doses of the drops, with outcomes assessed across growth, immunity, cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical health.

According to the study findings, children showed overall improvements across key developmental indicators, including body weight and physical well-being. Attention and concentration scores improved, as assessed through structured questionnaires, while parents reported better sleep quality among participants.

The study also observed highly encouraging results in recurrent upper respiratory tract infection episodes during the trial period, along with improvements in serum IgG and IgA levels, indicating enhanced immune response.

The formulation was found to be well tolerated across all age groups, with no adverse effects reported during the study. Compliance levels were reported as excellent. Notably, all parents reported improvements in overall growth, stamina and immunity in their children, while 97% expressed willingness to recommend the product for future use.

Hardik Ukani, Managing Director of Vasu Healthcare, makers of Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops, said, “Suvarnaprashan has traditionally been recognised for its role in supporting immunity and cognitive development in children. This study offers modern clinical validation of an Ayurvedic practice that has been trusted for generations. The results, demonstrated through measurable clinical parameters, provide greater confidence to parents and healthcare professionals regarding its value as a supportive supplement during crucial growth years.” “The love, blessings and positive feedback we are receiving from thousands of parents continue to inspire and strengthen us. We are also proud to share that we have recently launched our new ad film, ‘Sabko Hona Hai Grow’,” he added.

The clinical trial was conducted by an independent third party and was registered with the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI). The study also received approval from an independent Ethics Committee.

Suvarnaprashan is described in Ayurveda as one of the 16 essential sanskaras for children under Jatakarma Sanskara or neonatal care. Vasu Suvarnaprashan Drops contain Suvarna Bhasma, honey, and herbal ingredients such as Vacha, Brahmi and Shankhpushpi, traditionally used to support immunity, digestion, learning ability and sleep. The formulation is designed to ensure consistent delivery of these ingredients in each dose.

Founded in 1980, Vadodara-based Vasu Healthcare is a leading name in the herbal and Ayurvedic healthcare space and is among the top five brands in India’s Ayurveda prescription market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of products ranging from Ayurvedic formulations, herbal cosmetics and personal care to herbal and nutritional supplements. Vasu Healthcare has a presence across India and in over 50 international markets, with a portfolio of more than 200 specialised products.

The company has two world-class manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and recently inaugurated its third Ayurvedic manufacturing facility which is as per the international standards of WHO. The facility is spread across over 2,00,000 sq. ft.

