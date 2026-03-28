Clinics on Cloud to Deploy 2,000 Plus AI Health ATMs Across Rural Maharashtra

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: In a major step toward transforming India's healthcare delivery model, 2,000+ AI-powered Health ATMs will be deployed across rural and semi-rural Maharashtra over the next two years, following a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Clinics on Cloud and the Sainik Shetkari Welfare Foundation. The MoU was signed in the presence of over 700 attendees, signalling the beginning of a new healthcare paradigm -- shifting from centralized hospital-based care to decentralized, technology-enabled preventive healthcare at the community level.

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Building a Hub-and-Spoke Healthcare Network

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At the heart of this deployment is the vision to bring diagnostics closer to people and eliminate access barriers in underserved regions. The initiative will establish a hub-and-spoke healthcare model, where Health ATMs in villages act as digital access points (spokes), seamlessly connected to hospitals, specialists, and diagnostic systems in urban centres (hubs). This ensures real-time consultations, continuity of care, and integration into the broader healthcare ecosystem -- effectively turning every village into a connected healthcare node.

Each Health ATM functions as a smart digital clinic, capable of conducting 40+ diagnostic tests within minutes. Powered by AI, these kiosks provide instant health reports, enable teleconsultations with qualified doctors, generate digital prescriptions, and maintain secure cloud-based health records. Multilingual, voice-enabled interfaces in regional languages further ensure accessibility for diverse rural populations, empowering even first-time users to navigate the system with ease.

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The deployment directly addresses one of India's most pressing healthcare challenges -- limited access to timely diagnostics and early disease detection in rural areas. By enabling proactive screening, continuous health monitoring, and timely referrals to specialist networks, it is expected to significantly reduce the burden of preventable diseases while improving long-term health outcomes across Maharashtra's underserved communities.

A Blueprint for India's Healthcare Future

With one of the largest preventive healthcare rollouts in Maharashtra's history, the programme is poised to impact hundreds of thousands of lives annually, while laying the foundation for a digitally connected, data-driven public health infrastructure that can expand nationally.

Importantly, this collaboration goes beyond a single-state deployment. It establishes a replicable model for nationwide growth, demonstrating how technology, AI, and strategic partnerships can work together to build large-scale digital health infrastructure across India -- a blueprint that other states and organisations can adopt to bridge the rural-urban healthcare divide.

Healthcare must be equitable -- not dictated by geography, caste, or circumstance. That is the India we are building, one village at a time.

About Clinics on Cloud

Clinics on Cloud is a leading health-tech innovator driving the "Make in India, Made for the World" vision in digital healthcare. The company designs and deploys AI-powered Health ATMs, telemedicine platforms, and integrated digital health infrastructure aimed at democratizing access to quality healthcare. With over 3,500+ deployments, 12 million+ patients served, and a presence across 150+ cities in 7+ countries, Clinics on Cloud is rapidly advancing toward building the world's largest Health ATM network -- bringing technology-driven preventive healthcare to every corner of the country.

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