DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Closing Auction Session for F&amp;O stocks may trim brokerage revenue: Nithin Kamath

Closing Auction Session for F&O stocks may trim brokerage revenue: Nithin Kamath

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has said the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism could reduce the brokerage firm's revenue by around 1-5 per cent, while also creating an operational challenge as different segments of the market will now close at different times.

Advertisement

Indian stock exchanges will introduce a new CAS mechanism for stocks with futures and options (F&O) contracts from August 3, replacing the existing mechanism for determining closing prices in a move aimed at improving price discovery and making end-of-day price manipulation more difficult.

Advertisement

According to Kamath, the closing price of a stock is currently calculated based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the last 30 minutes of trading. Under the new Closing Auction Session, buy and sell orders will instead be collected and matched at a single equilibrium price.

Advertisement

In a social media post on Tuesday, he said, "Things get a little more complicated from Monday, August 3. Exchanges are introducing a Closing Auction Session, or CAS, for stocks with F&O contracts".

He said the new framework is designed to address two key issues. First, passive funds tracking market indices often execute large orders near the market close to match benchmark closing prices, which can move stock prices and increase tracking error.

Advertisement

Second, large trades placed in the final few minutes of trading can have a disproportionate impact on closing prices and benchmark indices.

"Since CAS pools all orders and matches them at a single price, influencing the close becomes harder," Kamath said in a social media post.

The change will also result in different market closing times depending on the asset class. Stocks with F&O contracts will stop continuous trading at 3:15 pm and move into the Closing Auction Session, while all other stocks will continue trading until 3:30 pm. Index and stock futures and options contracts will trade until 3:40 pm.

Kamath said the staggered closing timings are likely to create confusion among investors initially and increase customer queries for brokerages.

"Now that broking is listed and people are looking more closely at the business, the honest bit: this will probably knock off some revenue, perhaps around 1-5 per cent of brokerage income," he said.

He noted that while the Closing Auction Session is new for Indian markets, similar mechanisms are already used by leading global exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE), to determine closing prices. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts