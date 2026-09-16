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Home / Business / Cloud Counselage Raises INR 40 Crore from Foxhog Ventures in Seed Funding Round

Cloud Counselage Raises INR 40 Crore from Foxhog Ventures in Seed Funding Round

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ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Foxhog Ventures has backed Mumbai-based IT and technology solutions company Cloud Counselage, as the company gears up to raise INR 40 crore in its seed funding round.

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The investment marks a significant milestone in Cloud Counselage’s growth journey and is expected to support the company’s expansion, technology development, talent acquisition and strengthening of its presence across key markets.

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Cloud Counselage has built its business around delivering technology and IT solutions to organizations, with a focus on helping businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape. With increasing demand for technology-led transformation, the company aims to leverage the upcoming capital raise to accelerate its growth and scale its offerings.

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Foxhog Ventures’ backing reflects its confidence in Cloud Counselage’s business model, technology capabilities and long-term growth potential. The partnership is also expected to provide Cloud Counselage with strategic support as it moves into its next phase of expansion.

Commenting on the development, Vanshika Sharma, Foxhog Home Affairs Director, said, “We are pleased to support Cloud Counselage at an important stage of its growth. The company has demonstrated strong potential in the technology and IT services space, and we believe its capabilities and vision position it well for the next phase of expansion. We look forward to working closely with the team as they scale the business and create greater value for customers and stakeholders.”

Tarun Poddar, Founder of Foxhog Ventures, has been instrumental in building the venture platform’s approach toward supporting businesses with growth potential. Foxhog Ventures’ association with Cloud Counselage reflects its focus on identifying promising companies and supporting them as they pursue expansion, innovation and long-term business growth.

The proposed INR 40 crore seed round is expected to provide Cloud Counselage with the resources required to pursue its strategic priorities and build a stronger foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

With Foxhog Ventures’ backing and the planned fundraise, Cloud Counselage is positioning itself for an accelerated growth phase while continuing to build innovative technology solutions for businesses in India and international markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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