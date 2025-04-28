Cloud transforming the sports industry & Sports Ecosystem Marketplace Learn, Play & Shop

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Colab Platforms is created by visionaries passionate about transforming the sports industry. By merging technology, management, and content, they redefine how sports are played, managed, and experienced at every level.

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd., a BSE-listed Indian company (BSE: 542866), is a leading technology solutions provider and is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the Sports Management and Sports Technology sectors.

According to Brainy Insights, a global market research firm, the global sports market was valued at $480.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching $506.93 billion in 2024.

India's sports and fitness sector is expected to reach a massive Rs50,000 crore (approximately USD 6 billion) market size, driven by rising health awareness, digital platform adoption, and increased sports participation. Colab Cloud aims to capitalize on this growing opportunity by delivering tech-enabled solutions tailored to the needs of modern sports consumers and professionals.

Sports Marketplace - Learn, Play & Shop. The Sports Ecosystem Marketplace is a one-stop platform where athletes and sports lovers can Learn, Play, and Shop all in one place. Book top coaches and academies to level up your game, play by finding and booking turfs, stadiums, and other sports infrastructure nearby, and shop for high-quality gear, accessories, and nutrition from trusted brands. It's your all-in-one hub to train, compete, and gear up with ease.

Colab Cloud will leverage its expertise across key segments of the sports industry. This expansion includes advanced solutions for managing sports Intellectual Properties (IPs), fan engagement platforms, and immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

By integrating cutting-edge technologies into the sports and gaming sectors, Colab Cloud aims to drive innovation and transformation. This approach will streamline operations, enhance fan engagement, and unlock new market opportunities. The company intends to deliver tailored solutions in sports management, technology, and marketing, aiming to become a key player in the evolving sports ecosystem.

Key trends in the Indian sports market include rising direct engagement between sports entities and fans, growing interest in diverse sports, and increasing demand for VR and AR experiences. Sports-themed gaming, digital fan communities, and immersive engagement platforms are also accelerating.

"The convergence of technology and digital interaction is ushering in a new era of sports and gaming experiences," said a company spokesperson.

As part of this strategy, Colab Cloud has secured a franchise agreement with Arvus Sports Private Limited, the owner of the Big Cricket League (BCL), a T20 cricket league. Colab Cloud will own and manage the Northern Challengers, a professional men's cricket team under this agreement.

The company also announced a strategic investment of up to INR 100 million to build a dedicated e-commerce marketplace for sports and fitness products. This initiative supports Colab Cloud's vision of using technology to enhance user experiences and drive growth. The platform will offer a wide range of fitness gear, apparel, and accessories for athletes, fitness professionals, and health-conscious consumers. With India becoming a global fitness and wellness leader, this marketplace will provide seamless access to quality products.

Colab Cloud Sports Technology includes VR/AR, AI-based personalization, and data analytics to enhance performance and engagement.

The company's Athlete Management solution equips players with tools to manage and grow their careers, secure sponsorships, showcase achievements, and access strategic opportunities--all powered by marketing insights and data.

Its Sports Content & Media platform streamlines league-wide operations, tracking player and team activity from daily operations to full-season planning.

Colab Cloud also offers Sponsorship & Marketing Solutions that maximize brand exposure through data-driven campaigns, enhancing visibility for athletes, teams, and events.

The company is built by professionals deeply rooted in the sports industry. Their hands-on experience fosters innovative thinking and practical solutions. Colab Cloud brings a comprehensive tech approach that supports the entire sports community, pushing boundaries beyond conventional strategies.

About Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd.:

Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. is a top 2000 company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company delivers innovative technology solutions across multiple industries, with a focus on enhancing user experiences and driving scalable growth. With India's rise as a global tech hub, Colab Cloud leverages its skilled talent pool to provide customized, future-ready solutions that meet dynamic industry needs.

For more information about Colab Cloud Platforms Ltd. and its services, please visit www.colabplatforms.com or follow the company on social media.

