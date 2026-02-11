CloudFirst Technology Wins 'Cloud Solutions Provider of the Year' at Go Global Awards 2025

India PR Distribution

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 11: In a significant milestone for India's burgeoning deep-tech sector, CloudFirst Technology has been crowned the "Cloud Solutions Provider of the Year " at the prestigious Go Global Awards 2025.

Advertisement

The award, hosted by the International Trade Council, recognizes organizations that display exceptional innovation, international scalability and a commitment to driving the global digital economy. For CloudFirst, this accolade serves as a testament to its "Cloud First, AI Always" philosophy, which has helped businesses worldwide transition from legacy systems to agile, future ready infrastructures.

Advertisement

A Global Stage for Indian Innovation

The Go Global Awards are among the most rigorous in the industry, judging companies on their technical excellence and impact on international trade. Emerging as a winner from India, a global hub for IT services, highlights CloudFirst's unique ability to deliver high-end managed services that compete on a global scale.

Advertisement

"Winning this award is not just a corporate milestone, it is a testament to our success in making enterprise-grade cloud solutions accessible to the global market." said Ashish Srivastava, Founder & CTO of CloudFirst Technology. As India moves through its 'Amrit Kaal' toward 2047, we are proud to represent the nation's technological prowess on the world stage.

Leadership and Vision: The Driving Force

The company's rapid ascent is rooted in the strategic leadership of its core team. Ashish Srivastava, a member of the Business Council for Innovation and Technology, has been instrumental in pivoting the company toward high impact sectors.

Under his leadership, CloudFirst has expanded its footprint beyond India, establishing a presence in Dubai, United Kingdom ,Singapore and the United States. This global expansion has been fueled by the team's ability to solve complex cross-border challenges, from data sovereignty and security (holding ISO 27001 and 9001 certifications) to cost optimization.

Beyond Migration: The GRAG AI Factory and Reinforce360

What sets CloudFirst apart in a crowded market is its focus on "Intelligent Cloud." The company recently made headlines with the launch of the GRAG AI Factory, an innovation lab dedicated to scaling real world AI applications.

Furthermore, their proprietary platform, Reinforce360, a next-generation cloud management and FinOps tool has become a game-changer for enterprises struggling with cloud sprawl. By integrating AI-driven insights with infrastructure management, CloudFirst ensures that "going to the cloud" is as cost-effective as it is transformative.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 Go Global trophy in their cabinet, CloudFirst Technology is setting its sights on the next frontier. The company is currently doubling down on sovereign cloud solutions and specialized AI-managed services, aiming to help the next generation of startups and Fortune 500s navigate the complexities of a multi-cloud world.

For a company that started with a vision to "make cloud work for you," the Go Global Award proves that CloudFirst isn't just following the industry, it's leading it.

Contact us for more info:

- Website: www.cloudfirst.in

- Email: solutions@cloudfirst.in, support@cloudfirst.in

- Location: Mumbai | Noida | Bengaluru | Dubai | UK I Singapore I USA

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)