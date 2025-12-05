Cloudflare investigates outage that brought down sites including Zoom and LinkedIn

Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare on Friday said it was investigating an outage that took place in the morning that brought down several global websites including LinkedIn, Zoom and others, the second such crash to affect the company in less than three weeks.

Cloudflare said the issue had been resolved, and that it was was “investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs”, or application programming interface that allow software systems to communicate with each other.

Users on X also reported problems accessing the website.

The Edinburgh airport had to shut down briefly on Friday morning. But the airport said the outage was a localised issue that was not related to the outage by Cloudflare.

In November, a Cloudflare outage affected users of everything from ChatGPT and the online game, “League of Legends”, to the New Jersey Transit system.

Last month Microsoft had to deploy a fix to address an outage of their Azure cloud portal that left users unable to access Office 365, Minecraft and other services. The tech company wrote on its Azure status page that a configuration change to its Azure infrastructure caused the outage.

Amazon also experienced a massive outage of its cloud computing service in October.