CloudThat Just Set a Global First with Three Consecutive AWS Awards in the Same Category

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5: CloudThat is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2025 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

CloudThat has been named the winner of the AWS Training Partner of the Year - APJ, marking an extraordinary third consecutive win after securing the title in 2023 and 2024. This award recognizes exceptional leadership in delivering high-impact AWS training, enabling cloud adoption at scale, and accelerating customer success across the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2025, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards honor AWS Partners that have demonstrated specialization, innovation, and deep collaboration throughout the year. These awards highlight partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support customers across industries.

As an Advanced Tier AWS Training Partner, CloudThat continued to expand its impact in 2025 by delivering advanced AWS training programs in cloud solutions and architecture, Gen AI, AI/ML, cloud security, DevOps, data engineering, and next-generation technologies. Building on last year's success--where it was recognized for empowering more than 850,000 learners globally--CloudThat further broadened access to AWS Skill Builder in developing and high-growth markets, helping enterprises and professionals build future-ready cloud capabilities. CloudThat's training is scalable, lab-intensive, and certification-driven, with tried-and-tested proprietary training solutions that have remained a benchmark for excellence in the tech education ecosystem.

"We were the first to start AWS training in India back in 2012, and we knew back then that we were contributing to the beginning of a cloud revolution," remarked Bhavesh Goswami, CEO & Founder of CloudThat, "Thirteen years later, having enabled more than 8.5 Lakh learners in cloud and AI, it's incredibly rewarding to be recognized by AWS as Partner of the Year for APJ--now for the third consecutive time!"

"We are deeply grateful to AWS for this honour and to every CloudThat team member whose dedication made this achievement possible," Bhavesh added. "Accolades like these energize us, push us to raise the bar, and reaffirm our commitment to shaping the next generation of cloud and AI talent. Onwards and upwards!"

Rujika Sajeev, Group HR Specialist (L&D) at ieng Group, congratulated CloudThat on their latest win, "This is a remarkable achievement that reflects outstanding dedication, deep expertise, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional AWS learning experiences. CloudThat's efforts have consistently set new benchmarks in the training landscape, and this recognition is a well-deserved testament to the quality and impact of their work."

Jude S, Sr. Director (HR) at Movate, also shared his congratulations, stating, "This outstanding achievement is a testament to the organization's relentless commitment to innovation and excellence. CloudThat continues to set industry benchmarks and inspire others through its consistent pursuit of quality."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global levels. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, several data-driven award categories were evaluated using metrics that measured AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited these datasets to ensure all measurements were accurate and objective. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their cloud journeys, and fully leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services.

Established in 2012, CloudThat is an award-winning provider of tech training and consulting services, and the first Indian company to deliver both under one roof. As a leader in digital transformation and tech talent enablement, CloudThat equips organizations and professionals with cutting-edge skills in cloud, GenAI, Data, AI/ML, DevOps, IoT, and modern emerging technologies.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in the UK, USA, and Bangladesh, CloudThat has served clients across 30+ countries, trained 850,000+ professionals, and delivered 500+ consulting projects for 250+ organizations. CloudThat is an AWS Advanced Tier Training Partner, and a Premier Tier Service Partner. Cloudthat also provides training services in partnership with Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle. With 13 prestigious global awards in the past 8 years, including the AWS Training Partner of the Year (APJ) awards in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and the Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year 2024, CloudThat continues to lead with innovation and commitment to building a future-ready digital workforce.

