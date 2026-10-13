CloudThat Recognized Again as a Great Place To Work®, Reinforcing its Learning-First Culture

Recognition reflects CloudThat's commitment to employee development, internal mobility, and a culture of continuous learning

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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CloudThat, a global technology training and consulting company, has earned Great Place To Work® Certification for the second consecutive year. Based entirely on confidential employee feedback, the certification recognizes CloudThat's learning-driven culture, internal career mobility programs, and commitment to employee development.

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As an organization that helps businesses and professionals build skills in cloud, AI, and emerging technologies, CloudThat believes that its commitment to capability building must begin from within. The company has created a culture where continuous development, knowledge sharing, and career growth are embedded into everyday work.

CloudThat has been recognized again as a Great Place to Work®-Certified organization in India

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CloudThat's culture of knowledge-sharing is reflected in the fact that nearly one in four employees is a certified technical trainer, enabling them to contribute expertise across teams while delivering greater value to customers. During FY 2025–26, 52 employees advanced through internal career opportunities, reflecting the company’s focus on enabling growth from within.

To support long-term career development, CloudThat has implemented a structured Career Architecture Framework that helps employees understand the skills, capabilities, and opportunities required to progress across roles and career levels. The company also maintains regular leadership engagement through town halls, open conversations, and feedback channels that encourage transparency and collaboration.

The company's people-first culture is reflected in its employees' strong sense of identity and belonging. Employees proudly identify themselves as "CTzens," a term that reflects ownership, collaboration, and community across the organisation.

“As a company that helps organizations build future-ready talent, we believe that commitment must begin with our own people,” said Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO of CloudThat. “Earning Great Place To Work® Certification for the second consecutive year reflects the trust our employees place in us. We’ll continue investing in opportunities that empower every CTzen to expand their capabilities, take ownership of their growth, and build a meaningful long-term career.”

CloudThat also supports employee well-being and connection through flexible work arrangements, wellness initiatives, sports activities, cultural celebrations, recognition programs, and family-focused events. Over the past year, CloudThat presented 154 awards through company-wide appreciation and rewards initiatives, recognizing employees for their contributions, achievements, and commitment to excellence.

“A strong culture is shaped by employees’ everyday experiences and the support they can access,” said Narendra Babu, CHRO at CloudThat. “We use employee feedback to understand where we’re making progress and where we can do better. This recognition encourages us to keep listening and to strengthen a workplace built on growth, trust, and empathy.”

As CloudThat continues to expand its global training and consulting footprint, the company remains committed to fostering an environment where employees can continuously build skills, drive innovation, and shape the future of technology learning.

About CloudThat

CloudThat is a global technology training and consulting company founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bengaluru. The company helps organizations and professionals build capabilities across cloud, AI, data, DevOps, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies. CloudThat works with leading technology providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud, and has trained more than 1.1 million professionals while delivering training and consulting engagements across 30+ countries.

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