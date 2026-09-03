Clove Dental Expands Digital Scanning Capabilities Across India with over 100 iTero Lumina™ Intraoral Scanners from Align Technology

NEW DELHI / GURUGRAM, INDIA — [September 03, 2026] — For millions of Indians, the biggest barriers to a straighter, healthier smile have been uncertainty and access: not knowing what treatment will actually achieve, and uneven availability of advanced care. Today, Clove Dental, India’s largest multi-location dental network and the country’s largest Invisalign® treatment provider, announced the nationwide deployment of 106 latest-generation iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanners across Clove Dental clinics. The new units join Clove Dental’s existing fleet of iTero intraoral scanners.

Clove Dental adds over 100 new iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanners from Align Technology — to its existing fleet of scanners, bringing AI-powered 3D smile visualisation, precise Invisalign® treatment planning, and comfortable, impression-free scanning to patients in metros and smaller towns alike.

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The new iTero Lumina™ deployment is completed, with all scanners now live.

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Since integrating iTero™ intraoral scanners into its clinic, Clove Dental has completed over 60,000 patient scans. Now, with the introduction of next-generation iTero Lumina™ scanners, that momentum is set to accelerate.

The agreement with Align Technology builds on the fully digital scanning capability Clove Dental has offered over the past three years, during which its clinical teams have conducted more than 60,000 digital patient scans using iTero™ intraoral scanners. With the addition of iTero Lumina™ scanners, more patients can walk into a neighbourhood Clove clinic and experience the same state-of-the-art digital dentistry available in the world’s leading dental practices.

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Redefining the Patient Experience: See Your Smile’s Future, Powered by AI

The real power of the iTero Lumina™ scanner lies not simply in capturing images of teeth, but in what patients can see and understand with them. In minutes, the scanner builds a photorealistic 3D model of the patient’s mouth —with AI-powered tools that are part of the Align™ Digital platform, Align’s integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Clinicians can show patients not just where their smile is today, but where it can go and the journey their teeth can take to get there. An Invisalign treatment plan is now something patients can see for themselves before they begin treatment:

• Visualise your future smile — before treatment begins. With Invisalign SmileView™, patients considering Invisalign® treatment see a realistic simulation of how their own smile could look after treatment, turning an abstract promise into an informed, confident decision.

• See the journey, not just the destination. AI-assisted treatment planning maps how teeth will progressively move, from their current position to the final result — so patients understand what will happen, in what order, and why, throughout their Invisalign® journey.

• A shared view between you and your dentist. Powered by iTero Multi-Direct Capture™ technology, the scanner’s 3X larger field of view1 produces highly detailed, photorealistic 3D models that clinicians review with patients chairside — supporting clearer conversations, better-informed choices, and more personalised care. The Align™ Oral Health Suite adds a digital baseline and multi-year monitoring, helping clinicians spot changes early, while Invisalign Smile Architect™ lets dentists plan restorative and orthodontic treatment together, holistically.

• Faster, more comfortable visits. A wand 50% smaller than its predecessor2, scanning twice as fast3, replaces conventional putty impressions entirely — a complete digital scan, which can be a meaningful difference for children, elderly patients, and patients with dental anxiety.

For patients, the destination matters as much as the technology. Invisalign® clear aligners are nearly invisible and removable, allowing patients to eat, brush, and floss normally through treatment — and properly aligned teeth are easier to keep clean, supporting healthier gums, a better bite, and the everyday confidence that comes with a smile people are proud to share. Because each aligner is custom-manufactured from the digital scan, greater scan accuracy translates directly into better fit and more predictable tooth movement from the very first aligner.

Why the Clove Dental – Align Technology Collaboration Matters

World-class digital orthodontics technology changes lives when delivered by trained doctors to people can actually reach it. That is what makes this partnership essential: it pairs a global leader in digital orthodontics with the network best placed to deliver it at scale in India.

Align Technology brings 29 years of innovation and the experience of helping doctors treat almost 23 million patients worldwide with the Invisalign® System, all connected through the Align™ Digital Platform. Clove Dental brings unmatched reach and consistency: 715 clinics, 1,700+ dentists, more than 3.5 million patients treated, standardized clinical protocols, stringent safety and sterilization practices, and transparent treatment planning and pricing. Together, they ensure that a patient beginning an Invisalign® treatment journey with a doctor in a smaller town receives the same technology, the same digital precision, and the same standard of care as a patient in Delhi or Mumbai.

As India’s largest Invisalign® provider, Clove Dental’s clinicians are already deeply experienced in clear aligner treatment. The nationwide iTero Lumina™ rollout completes the digital loop — from first scan to smile simulation to treatment planning to aligner delivery — making the entire Invisalign® experience faster, more transparent, and more personalised for every patient.

Fast-Tracked Deployment of Worldclass Technology for Better Patient Experience

Deployment of scanners started on 1st April and 106 scanners were fully deployed and operational across the network by the first week of July. Clinical teams have completed comprehensive training and conducted more than 6,000 scans on the new platform to date. Initial patient response has been strongly positive as every scanner actively drives an elevated standard of care.

Sameer Mathur, Managing Director, India, on behalf of Invisalign India LLP, stated:

“We are pleased to support Clove Dental as it brings the cutting-edge capabilities of the iTero Lumina™ intraoral scanner to patients across India. This deployment reflects a shared commitment to using digital technology to give patients a better experience — more comfortable visits, clearer understanding of their own oral health, and greater confidence in their treatment. With the scalable deployment of iTero Lumina™ scanners in India, we believe it can help make advanced digital dentistry and improved Invisalign® treatment experiences more accessible to patients across the country.”

Mr. Amarinder Singh, CEO, on behalf of Clove Dental, stated:

“At Clove Dental, technology has always been central to our mission of making world-class dental care accessible at the most affordable price. We adopted digital scanning across our clinics more than three years ago, and this investment in 106 iTero Lumina™ scanners — joining the iTero™ scanners already serving our patients — marks the next chapter of our digital transformation: faster scans, a far more comfortable patient experience, and photorealistic 3D models that help our clinicians make better treatment decisions. As India’s largest Invisalign® treatment provider, we can now show patients a precise preview of their proposed treatment outcome before treatment even begins. The patient response has been highly encouraging, and it reaffirms our belief that cutting-edge technology is the foundation of better care.”

Media Contacts

Clove Dental — Media Relations Team | Chirag Khurana

Website: https://clovedental.in/invisalign-aligners/

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 23 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution of digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform, iTero Lumina, iTero Multi-Direct Capture, SmileView, and Smile Architect are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

1The iTero LuminaTM intraoral scanner offers 3x larger field of view designed for more surface area capture enabling faster scanning. Compared to the field of view of the iTero ElementTM 5D imaging system, when the iTero LuminaTM intraoral scanner’s scanning distance is 12 mm. Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.

2The iTero LuminaTM intraoral scanner wand is 50% smaller and 45% lighter than the iTero ElementTM 5D imaging system wand. Compared to iTero ElementTM 5D imaging system wand, excluding the wand cable. Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.

3The iTero LuminaTM intraoral scanner is designed to enable 2x faster scanning compared with previous iTeroTM intraoral scanners. Compared to the iTero ElementTM 5D imaging system with tolerance AVE=±0.1 operating at a working distance from 0-20 mm. Data on file at Align Technology, as of November 15, 2023.

About Clove Dental

Clove Dental is Asia’s largest dental clinic network, offering comprehensive treatments including general dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and more. Founded in 2011, the brand operates 715 clinics nationwide with a team of 1,700+ dentists and 1,100 dental assistants, and has treated more than 3.5 million patients. Known for its standardized clinical protocols, cutting-edge technology, and transparent practices, Clove Dental continues to redefine accessible and reliable dental care in India. To know more, visit https://clovedental.in/invisalign-aligners/.

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