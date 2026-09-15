CLP Power Hosts AESIEAP CEO Conference 2026 in Hong Kong

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, September 15: CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) hosted the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP) CEO Conference 2026 in Hong Kong from 14 – 16 September, bringing together over 200 leaders from the power and energy sector, government officials, policymakers, technology companies, research institutions and industry partners from across the region. The three-day Conference featured plenary sessions, roundtable discussions, business matching sessions and technical visits.

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Under the theme "Transforming Energy with Intelligence", the Conference provided a platform to discuss how the industry can respond to rising electricity demand, climate challenges and increasingly complex power systems, while strengthening energy system resilience, accelerating smart energy development and advancing a reliable, affordable and low-carbon energy future.

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As CLP Power assumes the AESIEAP presidency for the 2026–2027 term, it aims to accelerate the Asia-Pacific region's energy transition through four priorities: fostering high-level multilateral dialogue, promoting technology and knowledge sharing, advancing regional decarbonisation, and unlocking new opportunities for business collaboration.

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AESIEAP President and CLP Power Managing Director Mr Joseph Law said, "The next phase of the energy transition will not be delivered by infrastructure alone, nor by technology alone. It will require intelligence in the technologies we deploy, the grids we operate, the decarbonisation choices we make and the partnerships that carry innovation from pilot projects to system-wide impact. Through the AESIEAP CEO Conference 2026, we hope to work with our regional partners to build a more resilient energy future, power a new era of smart energy and shape an open and collaborative energy ecosystem, translating regional collaboration into progress at the speed and scale required."

The Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Honourable Paul Chan Mo-po, officiated at the conference as the Guest of Honour. He said, "over the next two to three decades, Asia will play an increasingly important role in global development. As our economies expand, electrification gathers pace and AI becomes more widely used, our energy needs will continue to grow. Hong Kong is determined to play our part as the 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' by deepening collaboration across borders and sectors, making green standards work better across markets, and strengthening regional energy co-operation. Together, we can provide the power our economies need and build a cleaner, more secure future for the generations to follow."

CLP Holdings Chief Executive Officer Mr T.K. Chiang remarked, "This year's AESIEAP CEO Conference comes at an important time for the power industry. As the energy transition is entering a more demanding phase, intelligence must be more than an aspiration. It must become an operating capability: the way we plan, invest, manage our systems and serve our customers. This is where intelligence becomes indispensable - bringing these together for a cleaner, more resilient and more sustainable future."

World Energy Council Chair, Asia and Sembcorp Industries Group President & CEO Mr Wong Kim Yin highlighted in his keynote speech that, "Intelligence is not only changing how energy is consumed. It is also changing where demand is growing, how we operate energy systems, and what infrastructure will be required. Our task is to harness intelligence to operate better, and to build the reliable power capacity digital growth requires."

Established in 1975, AESIEAP is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting exchanges and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific power industry. Its members come from countries and regions including China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. As a founding member of AESIEAP, CLP has long been committed to driving knowledge sharing and regional collaboration across the Association. Hong Kong hosted AESIEAP events in 1975, 1977 and 1991, and this year marks the fourth time the city has welcomed the Association's flagship gathering. Building on the momentum of the CEO Conference 2026, Hong Kong will host another major AESIEAP event, the Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) 2027, next year, providing a broader platform for the region's energy community to deepen exchanges and collaboration.

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