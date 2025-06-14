DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Club Aqua, AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana Celebrates Father's Day with a High-Energy Morning Run in Collaboration with Runners Brew Club

Club Aqua, AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana Celebrates Father's Day with a High-Energy Morning Run in Collaboration with Runners Brew Club

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:45 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 14: This Father's Day, Club Aqua at AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana brought together the city's vibrant running community for a high-energy Father's Day Morning Run, hosted in collaboration with the Ludhiana 10K Run and Runners Brew Club. The event was a heartwarming and energetic celebration that beautifully blended fitness, family bonding, and community spirit.

Held early on Saturday morning, June 14, the 5 KM run saw enthusiastic participation from over 150 runners, ranging from seasoned athletes to first-time joggers -- all united by the shared goal of celebrating fatherhood in an active and meaningful way.

Advertisement

The morning began at 6:00 AM with participants assembling at Club Aqua, and the run flagged off sharply at 6:30 AM. The energy was palpable as runners set off on the well-marked route, cheered on by friends, family, and fellow fitness lovers.

Post-Run Chill at Club Aqua: After crossing the finish line, participants were treated to a thoughtfully curated post-run experience that included:

Advertisement

Pickleball Trial Sessions: Fun-filled and engaging trial games introduced attendees to this fast-growing sport.

Brunch at The Willow: A delicious, health-conscious breakfast spread gave everyone a chance to relax, refuel, and reconnect.

"Starts with a run, ends with a brew, and is filled with the kind of energy that keeps you coming back" -- this sentiment by Runners Brew Club perfectly summed up the mood of the day. More than just a running group, the club fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie, laughter, and shared wins.

The event was a unique initiative by Club Aqua to encourage a healthier lifestyle while offering a refreshing way to celebrate Father's Day. It reinforced AIPL DreamCity's commitment to building communities centered around wellness, activity, and joyful experiences.

For event highlights and more, visit: www.instagram.com/p/DKy9KgiJ9HV/?igsh=c2Y0dTNnZnBjaGtw

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts