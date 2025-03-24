VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 24: In a world where education is often confined to classrooms and curricula, Club Loka stands apart as a space where children learn through real-life experiences, exploration, and meaningful interactions. Designed for children up to 8 years of age, this first-of-its-kind experiential learning club fosters a deep-rooted love for learning by engaging children in hands-on workshops, creative explorations, and immersive events with renowned Indian and international experts, artists, and educators.

At Club Loka, we believe that every person is a teacher, and the world itself is a classroom. Children learn not just from instructors but from artists, scientists, musicians, storytellers, and even from one another. Education, in its truest form, is shaped by real-life experiences--whether it's an author sharing the journey behind their book, a scientist leading a hands-on experiment, or a musician introducing new rhythms and cultures. True learning is not about rote memorization; it's about curiosity, connection, and discovery. When children are encouraged to ask questions, experiment, and express themselves creatively, their understanding becomes deep-rooted and meaningful.

Advertisement

Housed at Early Learning Village, Gurgaon, Club Loka has been thoughtfully designed to inspire exploration and creativity. At its heart is a world-class library, carefully curated with books from across the globe, offering young readers access to diverse perspectives and storytelling traditions. The library is not just a place for reading but a hub of engagement, where children interact with authors, participate in storytelling sessions, and discover the magic of words.

Advertisement

The Creativity Centre is another cornerstone of Club Loka--a space where imagination comes to life. Here, children immerse themselves in art, design, and innovation, exploring painting, sculpture, storytelling through visuals, and more. Guided by expert mentors, they are encouraged to experiment fearlessly and express themselves in ways that go beyond conventional learning methods.

Beyond these spaces, Club Loka offers a dynamic environment where science, music, and culture converge. The club will host bespoke workshops led by Indian and international facilitators, bringing together experts from diverse fields to create extraordinary, hands-on learning experiences. Through interactive workshops, hands-on experiments, and expert-led sessions, children engage with the world in a way that is both immersive and transformative.

"Our philosophy is simple--every moment holds the potential for learning, and every person we meet can teach us something valuable," says Priya Dhawan, Co-founder - Early Learning Village and Club Loka. "Through real-world experiences and expert-led engagements, we hope to spark a lifelong love for learning in every child who walks through our doors."

With its unique approach and inspiring spaces, Club Loka is redefining childhood enrichment, creating a space where learning is an adventure, exploration is encouraged, and curiosity leads the way.

About Club Loka

Club Loka, based at Early Learning Village, Gurgaon, is a one-of-a-kind experiential learning club designed to inspire young learners through interactive workshops, creative explorations, and immersive experiences. By integrating global perspectives with real-world learning, Club Loka is shaping the future of education--one experience at a time.Club Loka: A Unique Children's Club Where Every Experience is a Lesson

Gurgaon, India - In a world where education is often confined to classrooms and curricula, Club Loka stands apart as a space where children learn through real-life experiences, exploration, and meaningful interactions. Designed for children up to 8 years of age, this first-of-its-kind experiential learning club fosters a deep-rooted love for learning by engaging children in hands-on workshops, creative explorations, and immersive events with renowned Indian and international experts, artists, and educators.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)