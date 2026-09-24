Clubb Canopy Mohali to host Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour in Chandigarh from September 24–27

VMPL

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 24: Clubb Canopy, a dedicated padel and sports club in Sector 118, Mohali, is set to host the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour from September 24 to 27, bringing the major competitive padel event to the Chandigarh-Mohali region for the second year.

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The City Open Chandigarh 2.0 is expected to bring more than 90 teams to Clubb Canopy, with approximately 500 players, guests and spectators expected across the event. The tournament is part of the Indian Padel Tour, with Mercedes-Benz India serving as the official Title Partner for the 2026–27 season.

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For players and sports enthusiasts looking for padel in Chandigarh and Mohali, Clubb Canopy offers a dedicated venue for the sport, having opened in October 2025 with padel at the centre of its sporting offering alongside pickleball, yoga and wellness facilities.

Clubb Canopy in Mohali to Host City Open Chandigarh 2.0

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The upcoming tournament marks the second time Clubb Canopy will host the Indian Padel Tour in Chandigarh, bringing professional-level competitive padel to its Mohali facility.

Located on Airport Road in Sector 118, Clubb Canopy features three professional padel courts, two pickleball courts and a yoga facility. Its three open-air, all-weather blue padel courts with Spanish turf have been designed for competitive play, providing a dedicated setting for players participating in tournaments as well as those looking to play padel regularly.

The courts form part of a world-class sports and wellness facility designed around competitive sport, fitness and recovery. Alongside padel, pickleball and yoga, Clubb Canopy offers sauna and cold plunge facilities, making it one of the only sports clubs in the Chandigarh Tricity region to combine dedicated sporting infrastructure with dedicated wellness and recovery amenities.

Founded by singer and artist Anirudh Kaushal, Clubb Canopy opened its doors on October 26, 2025, with an objective of developing a dedicated sporting environment around emerging racquet sports while creating a broader space for fitness, wellness and recovery.

Building a Padel Community in Mohali

For Clubb Canopy, hosting the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour goes beyond a single tournament. The club aims to provide a venue where players can train, compete and develop their game while contributing to the growth of competitive padel in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Speaking about the tournament, Anirudh Kaushal, Founder of Clubb Canopy, said, “Hosting the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour for the second time is a proud moment for us. We promised to come back bigger and stronger, and this edition reflects that commitment. Our vision is to make Clubb Canopy a home for padel in the region, while putting Mohali on the map as a serious destination for competitive padel.”

The club's approach also reflects the broader growth of padel & wellness in Chandigarh and Mohali, with increasing interest in the sport among recreational players, fitness enthusiasts and competitive athletes.

Padel, Fitness and Recovery at Clubb Canopy

Beyond the tournament, Clubb Canopy continues to operate as a padel club in Mohali for players looking to play the sport regularly. Its three open-air, all-weather professional courts with Spanish turf provide a dedicated environment for recreational games, training and competitive play.

The club's offering extends beyond the courts. Its sauna and cold plunge facilities are available to visitors and can be used as part of a broader wellness routine, particularly after workouts and sporting activities. The facilities are intended to encourage post-activity recovery and wellness, adding another dimension to Clubb Canopy's sports and fitness offering.

Regular playing sessions at Clubb Canopy can be booked through the Hudle app, while the club's location on Airport Road, Sector 118, makes it accessible to players from Mohali and the wider Chandigarh region.

With the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour returning for its second edition at the venue, Clubb Canopy continues to build its identity as a destination for competitive padel, fitness and wellness in Mohali, while contributing to the growing presence of the sport across the Chandigarh Tricity region.

Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour Comes to Chandigarh

The Indian Padel Tour, operated by PadelPark India, is a professional padel circuit featuring tournaments across multiple Indian cities. The 2026–27 season includes the City Open Chandigarh 2.0 at Clubb Canopy, with Mercedes-Benz India as the official Title Partner.

The Chandigarh leg gives players from the region an opportunity to compete in a structured tournament environment while bringing competitive padel closer to the surging local player base.

For players searching for padel courts in Mohali or looking to participate in competitive padel courts near Chandigarh, the event also provides an opportunity to experience Clubb Canopy's purpose-built courts and sporting facilities.

90+ Teams Expected at Clubb Canopy

The City Open Chandigarh 2.0 is expected to feature more than 90 teams, with around 500 people expected at the venue across players, accompanying guests and spectators.

The tournament will bring together players competing across multiple categories, creating a competitive environment at Clubb Canopy while giving local players an opportunity to watch higher-level padel in the region.

Spectators will also be able to attend the event, adding to the tournament atmosphere and providing greater visibility for the sport among people discovering padel in Mohali and Chandigarh.

Contact & Information

For bookings, tournament updates, general enquiries and more information about Clubb Canopy, visitors and players can connect through the club’s official channels.

Location: Sector 118, Airport Road, Opp. Gillco Parkhill, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab 160055

Bookings: https://hudle.in/venues/clubb-canopy/517848

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clubbcanopy/?hl=en

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/4f1ZThTKiCkUiEGAA

Contact: +91 9501496555

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